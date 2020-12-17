On Thursday, India’s Border Security Force (BSF) eliminated two Pakistani intruders at the Attari border area in Punjab. The security personnel have recoverd several weapons from the spot.

According to the reports, the Border Security Force (BSF) has shot dead two Pakistani armed intruders who were trying to sneak to India on the wee hours of Thursday by taking advantage of the thick layer of fog.

A patrolling party of BSF spotted some suspicious movement in the area near the border outpost Rajatal in Amritsar sector. The BSF troops initially warned the intruders, however, they continued towards the international border. The intruders opened fire on BSF jawans.

In a retaliatory action BSF shot dead two Pakistani intruders who were carrying AK-47 rifles.

Last week, Pakistani drones were noticed at the international border in Ranbir Singh Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The BSF had said the drone went back after the Indian forces had fired at it.