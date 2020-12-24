Thursday, December 24, 2020
Delhi Police raids office of Supreme Court lawyer Mehmood Pracha accused of forging affidavit and tutoring riot victims to lie

Incriminating data comprising false complaint and metadata of outbox of email account which was used to send incriminating documents are essential to the investigation being conducted by the Special Cell of Delhi police

A special cell of Delhi Police today conducted searches at the office of Supreme Court Advocate Mehmood Pracha in relation to the Delhi riots case. The search was done after obtaining a court warrant.

Journalist Raj Shekhar tweeted today that the court had earlier ordered an FIR to be filed against Pracha who is accused of forging an affidavit and tutoring the Delhi riot victims to give false statements.

According to journalist Aditya Menon, the police is looking for incriminating documents and metadata of the outbox of the official email id of Pracha’s law firm. Pracha is handling a number of cases relating to the anti-Hindu Delhi riots.

According to the search warrant, the lawyer has been booked under section 182, 193, 420, 468, 471, 472, 473, 120B of the IPC. It notes that incriminating data comprising false complaint and metadata of outbox of email account which was used to send incriminating documents are essential to the investigation being conducted by the Special Cell of Delhi police. The court authorised the police to conduct the search during the day to find such evidence, and ordered it to be video recorded.

An FIR was filed against him for inciting communal hatred

In July this year, an FIR was filed against Pracha along with Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad after the two announced in a press conference that they would be setting up a camp in Lucknow to teach Muslims and Dalits about the ‘right to self-defence’ and how to apply for a firearm licence. However, despite the FIR, Pracha was seen holding a camp inside a Lucknow Mosque where he was training Muslims about how to fill our licences and acquire firearms. He had also talked about resuming the anti-CAA protests in the month of August this year.

