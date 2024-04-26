Earlier this month, the United States got a taste of nuisance caused by gratuitous protests as a large number of students across campuses took to the streets in support of Hamas and Palestine and against Israel’s war against the October 7 terror attack. A video of a professor being decked to the ground by Atlanta police during one such protest has gone viral on social media.

In the video, a lady, a professor at the Emory University in Atlanta, expresses outrage over police action against protesters on campus. Subsequently, a police officer twists her hand and decks her to the ground, handcuffing her, even as the lady identifies herself as a professor at the university.

It is worth watching this CNN video from the moment Emory Econ Professor @CarolineFohlin came across the violent arrest of a protester on campus and asked the police, with shock, "What are you doing?" That's all that prompted an officer to hurl her to the ground and handcuff her. https://t.co/QKNRqOoIiS pic.twitter.com/uYpXwKuc8D — Robert Mackey (@RobertMackey) April 26, 2024

According to the report, the Atlanta Police detained the professor, identified as Fohlin, for over 11 hours and charged her with “Battery Against Police Officer”.

Pro-Hamas protesters demonstrate against Israel-Gaza war across universities in the US

Numerous students are staging protests across various campuses in the US, including prestigious institutions like Columbia University, Yale, New York University, and MIT. Their demands include a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, an end to US military aid for Israel, divestment from arms suppliers and other companies profiting from the conflict, as well as an end to what they perceive as “genocide and occupation in Palestine.”

However, pro-Israel supporters express concerns about campus safety, alleging that these protests are fostering anti-Semitism, intimidation, and hate speech.

Columbia University’s vice president of public affairs, Ben Chang, emphasised that while students have the right to protest, they must not disrupt campus life or engage in harassment and intimidation.

The pro-Palestinian protesters come from diverse backgrounds, including Jewish and Muslim faiths, and are organised by groups such as Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace. At Berkeley, for instance, they set up approximately 15 tents, accompanied by teach-ins, interfaith prayers, and musical performances, with organizers disavowing violence against pro-Israel counter-protesters.

Key protest sites like Columbia University, Harvard, Yale, MIT, and NYU have witnessed significant demonstrations. At Columbia, over 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators were arrested, with the university emphasizing safety by offering virtual options for classes. Harvard suspended the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee due to violations of school policy during a demonstration. At Yale, approximately 45 protesters were arrested for misdemeanour trespassing, and at MIT, students demanded a cease-fire, criticizing the school’s alleged complicity in the Gaza conflict. At NYU, an encampment faced police intervention due to disorderly conduct and reports of antisemitic incidents.

The impact of these protests extends beyond these campuses. California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, cancelled in-person classes temporarily after students barricaded themselves, demanding disclosure of ties with Israel. Similarly, the University of Michigan emphasised allowing free expression and peaceful protests at graduation ceremonies while preventing substantial disruption.