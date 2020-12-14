Monday, December 14, 2020
Home Law 'Hindu religion was never so narrow': Karnataka HC dismisses pleas seeking strict implementation of...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

‘Hindu religion was never so narrow’: Karnataka HC dismisses pleas seeking strict implementation of section of Act that requires Temple officials to be Hindu

The Karnataka High Court bench cited 'Constitutional philosophy', which appears to be a variant of the more popular term 'Constitutional morality', to question the maintainability of such petitions.

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka High Court
Image Credit: New Indian Express
433

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed pleas that sought the strict implementation of Section 7 of the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, which maintains that only Hindus can be employed in the management of Hindu Temples, LiveLaw has reported. The petitions were dismissed without providing any relief.

One petition questioned the printing of the name of one A B Ibrahim, working as Deputy Commissioner with the HRCE department in Mangaluru, on the invitation card of Mahalingeswara Temple’s annual festival. The other was filed by Bharata Punarutthana Trust objecting to the appointment of Mohamad Deshav Alikhan as Superintendent in the office of the Commissioner under the Act.

“What heavens are going to fall if respondent 4 being the Deputy Commissioner, for overlooking the arrangements will enter the temple. Hindu religion was never so narrow. Hindu religion as professed never consisted of people who are so narrow minded,” the bench comprising of Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty observed orally as per the report.

The bench cited ‘Constitutional philosophy’, which appears to be a variant of the more popular term ‘Constitutional morality’, to question the maintainability of such petitions. “After the Constitution has come into force, we will never entertain such petitions in the court. There is something known as the Constitution, there is something known as Constitutional philosophy. We will not entertain a petition which will take us 100 years back.”

Section 7 of the said Act says, “The Commissioner and every Deputy Commissioner or Assistant Commissioner and every other Officer or servant, appointed to carry out the purposes of this Act by whomsoever appointed, shall be a person professing Hindu Religion, and shall cease to hold office as such when he ceases to profess that religion.”

The bench stated, “On plain reading of section 7, there is no general prohibition on appointing an officer or servant to work in the offices of commissioner, deputy commissioner or assistant commissioner. The restriction imposed by section 7 is that Commissioner, Dy Commissioner, Asst Commissioner and every officer or servant appointed to carry out purposes of the said act of 1997, shall be a person professing Hindu religion. The test for applicability is that the officer or servant is appointed to carry out the purpose of the Act.”

The bench noted before concluding, “Judicial notice will have to be taken of the fact that government officers, police officers, irrespective of their religious faith and beliefs effectively assist all religions in celebrating their respective religious festivals. In fact that is part of the Constitutional philosophy and concept of Secularism.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHRCE Act
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Fact-Check

Dear Dr Subramanian Swamy, here is a ready reckoner on how the Tata Group was selected to construct the new parliament building

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy speculated on Twitter whether giving the Parliament building contract to Tata Group was done in the same manner as the 2G scam.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter turns into a memefest as Gmail, Google, YouTube go down for people across the world

OpIndia Staff -
Google, Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps, Google Pay, all down. 2020, we are so done with you.
Read more

Gmail, YouTube down: Netizens worldwide cannot access Google services

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Google, Gmail, YouTube and some other Google services are down in multiple countries.

Assam: Education goes secular as over 700 madarsas go mainstream

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
There are around 1000 state-run madarsas in Assam and that the state spends about Rs 260 crore annually on them.

MGNREGS payments reach record-high levels this year as Rural Development ministry works on top-gear to ensure employment

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
With just over three months to go in FY 2020-21, the government has already spent almost 90% of the funds allocated under the MGNREGS.

Fact-Check: No, government is not paying you Rs. 70,000 under ‘PM Pension Yojana 2020’

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
No, the government is not runny any 'PM Pension Yojana 2020' scheme

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sana Khan, who married a cleric after quitting showbiz for Allah, gets moral policed by Islamists on honeymoon pics

OpIndia Staff -
Besides telling the actress to wear modest clothes and steer away from breaking the 'rules' of Allah, Islamists told Sana Khan to stop uploading pictures altogether on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani credit card recovered from Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik, was registered to his address in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Trouble mounts for Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik as a credit card registered under name of a Pakistani national was recovered from him
Read more
News Reports

‘Farmer leader’ VM Singh protesting and demanding assurance on the MSP is actually a Congress leader accused in 8 cases, has assets worth crores

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress leader who has doubled up as a 'disgruntled' farmer actually has assets worth crores and faces as many as 8 criminal cases
Read more
Media

How Newslaundry cheered ‘death to Modi’ song by ‘farmers’ out of hate, and soon realised it will expose their propaganda

Nirwa Mehta -
A distasteful video 'Modi marr jaa tu' has gone viral on social media where communist leaders masquerading as farmers were seen chanting death chant for PM Modi.
Read more
Media

Mainstream media goes overboard in whitewashing Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh’s hate speech against Hindus: Read details

K Bhattacharjee -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday distanced himself from the deplorable comments made by his father Yograj Singh.
Read more
World

Chinese Communist Party’s data leak shows how China infiltrated corporates, foreign consulates, including Indian, for spying

OpIndia Staff -
The CCP through a recruitment agency carried out a well-coordinated infiltration by getting its members employed in senior, specialist and advisory positions in consulates of countries such as India, UK, USA and Australia.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘Blasphemous’ keychains attract Raza Academy’s anger, org wants Param Bir Singh to register FIR against Flipkart for permitting sale

OpIndia Staff -
The Raza Academy wants action against Flipkart for permitting the sale of 'blasphemous' keychains on its platform.
Read more
News Reports

Sermons at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, telecast live and watched by millions, spreads misinformation about farm laws

Anurag -
Katha Vachak Baba Banta Singh Ji spread misinformation on Agriculture law during Morning Prayers at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Delhi
Read more
Law

‘Hindu religion was never so narrow’: Karnataka HC dismisses pleas seeking strict implementation of section of Act that requires Temple officials to be Hindu

OpIndia Staff -
The Karnataka High Court bench comprised of Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty.
Read more
World

Bangladeshis protest outside in Washington outside Pak embassy seeking apology for 1971 ‘Operation Searchlight’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan continues to dispute the 1971 genocide, far from being apologetic about the heinous crimes committed during Operation Searchlight.
Read more
News Reports

‘Elements spreading misconceptions’: Ten farmer leaders, led by AIKCC, which has presence in 28 states, pledge support to farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
AIKCC is the fourth group of farmers who have pledged their support to the laws in the last two weeks
Read more
Fact-Check

Dear Dr Subramanian Swamy, here is a ready reckoner on how the Tata Group was selected to construct the new parliament building

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy speculated on Twitter whether giving the Parliament building contract to Tata Group was done in the same manner as the 2G scam.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter turns into a memefest as Gmail, Google, YouTube go down for people across the world

OpIndia Staff -
Google, Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps, Google Pay, all down. 2020, we are so done with you.
Read more
News Reports

Gmail, YouTube down: Netizens worldwide cannot access Google services

OpIndia Staff -
Google, Gmail, YouTube and some other Google services are down in multiple countries.
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Education goes secular as over 700 madarsas go mainstream

OpIndia Staff -
There are around 1000 state-run madarsas in Assam and that the state spends about Rs 260 crore annually on them.
Read more
Law

Supreme Court agrees to examine petition of a 94-year-old widow seeking to declare 1975 Emergency as unconstitutional

OpIndia Staff -
"We are having difficulty. Emergency is something which should not have happened," the Supreme court observed while hearing the plea.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,333FollowersFollow
21,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com