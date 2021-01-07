Actor Cezanne Khan, who got fame from his role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, announced that he has been dating someone special and may soon get married to her. Soon after his announcement, a woman from the US who hails from Pakistan has claimed that Khan had married her for a green card and divorced her once he got it. Aisha Pirani, a US citizen of Pakistani descent, claimed that Khan used her and now he is hiding the fact that he was married. Khan, on the other hand, has denied the allegations while calling her an obsessive fan.

Times of India had quoted Aisha Pirani saying that she does not care if he gets married 50 times but questioned about his intentions as he is allegedly hiding the fact that he was married. She said, “He cheated on me and used me to obtain green card in the US and lived off my money. The moment he got the Green Card, he filed for divorce.”

Cezanne Khan and Aisha Pirani (Image: Times of India)

She further added that she had some issues with the first marriage. She met Khan at her husband’s house in Mumbai after which they slowly got close. She claimed that Khan did not even tell his mother about their marriage and she is “an orthodox woman who would want a younger daughter-in-law”. She said that she would have let the matter go as she loves him, but he started cheating on her with his former girlfriend. “When I objected, he started fighting with me,” she added.

Alleged marriage certificate of Cezanne Khan and Aisha (Image: Times of India)

Alleged separation agreement of Cezanne Khan and Aisha (Image: Times of India)

As per Aisha’s claims, the duo got married on April 3, 2015. She claimed that she has proof and alleged that she gave written complaint to the US Immigration authorities and Mumbai Police in March 2020 against Cezanne. She has alleged that Khan has two passports with a different date of births. When Khan learned about the complaint, he allegedly started sending her abusive messages.

‘She is an obsessive fan’ claims Cezanne

Cezanne Khan has denied the allegations and called Aisha an obsessive fan. He said, “I was never married to her. This is a case of an obsessive fan. It’s irrelevant to talk about such people. She is just trying to gain publicity through me.”

He further said that Aisha is his cousin’s wife’s sister who resides in Karachi and that how he knows her. He also alleged that Aisha had been morphing a lot of stuff and posting messages on social media platforms for 2-3 years. “My fans have been asking me whether all this is true. There is a limit to obsession and this is going overboard now. The fact that she was married to me and we are now divorced is her fabrication. I haven’t said anything to her because I know she is obsessive,” he added.

Khan was planning to get married to his current girlfriend who hails from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, by the end of 2020 but it got postponed due to pandemic. “We will tie the knot this year. She stumped a foodie like me with her biryani. Post dinner, I proposed to her and told her I like her and would want to eat the food she makes all my life,” he said.

On December 28, he had shared a photograph with his girlfriend referring to her as ‘someone special’.