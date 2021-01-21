Thursday, January 21, 2021
Kangana Ranaut pens a heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary, calls out movie mafia

Kangana Ranaut called out the production houses and Bollywood bigwigs who allegedly banned him and declared Sushant Singh Rajput a flop actor

Kangana Ranaut on Sushant Singh Rajput
Kangana Ranaut and Sushant Singh Rajput (Twitter/Profiles)
4

On the birth anniversary of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died a mysterious death last year in June, actress Kangana Ranaut wrote a thread on Twitter remembering him. She expressed regret for not being able to help the late actor when he needed it. “Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you, bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you asked for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia on your own. I wish…”, wrote the actress.

Ranaut recalled how the actor was targeted by “movie mafia” and that he had hinted about the same on social media before his death. “He complained about nepotism in his interviews. His blockbuster films were declared flop”, she wrote.

She called out the production houses and Bollywood bigwigs who allegedly banned him and declared him a flop actor. She named YashRaj films that had allegedly banned the late actor. She also took Karan Johar’s name for releasing the late actor’s film on an OTT platform and allegedly declaring him a flop actor.

Slamming filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt whose name had also emerged in the late actor’s death, Ranaut alleged that despite Bhatt’s own children suffering from depression, he told Rajput that he would die like late actress Parveen Babi who had allegedly died of depression. “These people collectively killed him and Sushant himself wrote that in his social media interaction before his death. Never forgive, never forget”, she added.

Rajput’s sister announced scholarship in his name

On his 35th birth anniversary, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti today announced that a fund has been set up at University of California, Berkeley in Rajput’s name. A scholarship worth USD 35,000 will be provided by the Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund in Physics for those interested in studying Astrophysics at the university.

The late actor was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his apartment on June 14 last year. Initially, his death was purported to have resulted from suicide but later on, after much public outrage, the investigation of his death was handed over to the CBI. The CBI investigation in his death had also exposed a drug nexus which is being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Several big Bollywood celebrities have been interrogated by the NCB in the case so far.

