On the birth anniversary of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died a mysterious death last year in June, actress Kangana Ranaut wrote a thread on Twitter remembering him. She expressed regret for not being able to help the late actor when he needed it. “Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you, bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you asked for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia on your own. I wish…”, wrote the actress.

Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you aksed for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish …

Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/xqgq2PBi0Y — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

Ranaut recalled how the actor was targeted by “movie mafia” and that he had hinted about the same on social media before his death. “He complained about nepotism in his interviews. His blockbuster films were declared flop”, she wrote.

Never forget before his death Sushant wrote on his social media that movie mafia is trying to throw him out of film industry and seeked help from his followers in making his film a success. he complained about nepotism in his interviews. His blockbuster films were declared flop. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

She called out the production houses and Bollywood bigwigs who allegedly banned him and declared him a flop actor. She named YashRaj films that had allegedly banned the late actor. She also took Karan Johar’s name for releasing the late actor’s film on an OTT platform and allegedly declaring him a flop actor.

Never forget Sushant spoke about YashRaj films banning him,He also spoke about Karan Johar showing him big dreams and dumping his film on streaming, then crying to the whole world that Sushant is a flop actor. Never forget all Mahesh Bhatt children are depressed yet he told(cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

Slamming filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt whose name had also emerged in the late actor’s death, Ranaut alleged that despite Bhatt’s own children suffering from depression, he told Rajput that he would die like late actress Parveen Babi who had allegedly died of depression. “These people collectively killed him and Sushant himself wrote that in his social media interaction before his death. Never forgive, never forget”, she added.

Sushant that he will die Parveen Babi death, he self admittedly gave him therapy. These people collectively killed him and Sushant himslef wrote that in his social media interaction before his death. Never forgive never forget #SushantSinghRajput #SushantDay — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

Rajput’s sister announced scholarship in his name

On his 35th birth anniversary, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti today announced that a fund has been set up at University of California, Berkeley in Rajput’s name. A scholarship worth USD 35,000 will be provided by the Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund in Physics for those interested in studying Astrophysics at the university.

The late actor was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his apartment on June 14 last year. Initially, his death was purported to have resulted from suicide but later on, after much public outrage, the investigation of his death was handed over to the CBI. The CBI investigation in his death had also exposed a drug nexus which is being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Several big Bollywood celebrities have been interrogated by the NCB in the case so far.