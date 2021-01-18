Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday took to Twitter, to once again, target India and PM Narendra Modi ahead of Republic Day. Like his coterie, he also indirectly played up the leaked WhatsApp transcripts released by Mumbai police, to hint at an “unholy nexus between Modi Govt and Indian media”.

In a series of fallacious tweets, the Pakistan PM alleged a quid pro quo relationship between the Modi govt and section of Indian media. Without naming the journalist or the media house, Imran Khan wrote: “Latest revelations from communication of an Indian journalist, known for his warmongering, reveal the unholy nexus between the Modi govt & Indian media”.

In 2019, I spoke at UNGA on how India’s fascist Modi govt used the Balakot crisis for domestic electoral gains. Latest revelations from communication of an Indian journalist, known for his warmongering, reveal the unholy nexus between the Modi govt & Indian media — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 18, 2021

Imran Khan tweeted on Monday that the transcripts leaked by Mumbai Police vindicated his government’s claims about the Modi government’s intentions. He further wrote that Modi government’s liaison with a particular section of Indian Media and a particular journalist (in an obvious reference to Republic TV and its owner Arnab Goswami), was “pushing the nuclearised region to the brink of a conflict it cannot afford”.

Indian sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan, its abuses in IIOJK & a 15-year Indian global disinformation campaign against us all stand exposed. Now India’s own media has revealed the dirty nexus that is pushing our nuclearised region to the brink of a conflict it cannot afford. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 18, 2021

Reiterating his Foreign minister’s claim, Khan said that India’s fascist Modi government used the “Balakot crisis for domestic electoral gains”. He said that a “larger crisis” was averted due to Pakistan’s “responsible, measured response to Balakot”. However, he warned that the Narendra Modi led government is turning India into a “rogue state”.

Cabinet minister of Imran Khan claims India staged Pulwama attack after Mumbai Police leaks WhatsApp chat

It is pertinent to mention that since the time Mumbai police has delinquently leaked the Whatsapp chats to target Arnab Goswami, Pakistan has got another opportunity to stick its nose in India’s matters, which otherwise does not concern them. Yesterday, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement claiming the Pulwama terror attack was a “false flag”. Ironically, a country which is known for exporting terrorism, claimed that its stand stood vindicated and exposed “India’s sinister designs”.

Republic TV hits back

Republic TV had, however, hit back at Pakistan saying: “The desperation with which the Government of Pakistan has attacked the Republic Media Network in an open forum today, also lays bare the involvement of anti-India forces in the conspiracy behind the Republic Media Network. As the days pass, we will expose this conspiracy and the involvement of people who are working against national interest.”

Republic also also urged the Congress party to “stop working in tandem with the Government of Pakistan, consciously or unconsciously, to spread lies against India’s interests.” We had reported earlier that Arnab Goswami in the leaked chats did not say anything that was not already in public domain. Former Maharashtra CM from the Congress party Prithviraj Chavan had admitted that the chats were leaked by the Mumbai Police. Congress is part of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra