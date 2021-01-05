The Income Tax Department officials have reached the residence of Robert Vadra in Delhi’s Sukhdev Vihar to question him regarding the Benami properties matter. The total value of these properties, allegedly purchased by Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law, between 2005 and 2010, is believed to be 12 million pounds.

Yesterday too, the IT sleuths had visited Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law’s residence to record his statement in connection with the Benami Property case, under the provisions of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act. The case is linked to the properties he allegedly purchased in the United Kingdom through arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

While talking to reporters yesterday evening, Vadra labelled the grilling by the IT officials as a political vendetta. “There is nothing to hide…the truth will prevail,” said Vadra.

While claiming that he was being grilled due to the Congress’ support to ongoing farmers’ agitation, Vadra told reporters: “This has been going on for a decade. Everybody knows it is political”.

The department has been investigating Robert Vadra on the charges of alleged possession of some undisclosed assets in the United Kingdom. Interestingly, Vadra is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in the same case involving a London property worth Rs 1.9 million pounds and other properties in the UK.

As per the ED, Vadra was beneficially controlling the £ 1.9 million London property. Vadra had also allegedly executed renovation work for the same and arranged for funds. Absconding defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari, Vadra’s aide, allegedly purchased the property for £ 1.9 million and sold it to a Vadra-controlled firm for the same amount after allegedly spending £ 65,900 on renovating it. The ED maintained that Bhandari was not the actual owner of the property, but it was beneficially owned by Vadra and accused him of money laundering.

Besides this, there are two more properties worth 4 million pounds (around ₹ 37.42 crore) and 5 million pounds (more than ₹ 46.77 crore). Six other flats are also suspected to be owned by Mr Vadra, according to sources Enforcement Directorate.

Robert Vadra is presently out on anticipatory bail in a money laundering case.