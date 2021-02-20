A month after a Hanuman Mandir was demolished in Chandni Chowk on the orders of the Delhi High Court, a new make-shift temple has cropped up overnight at the same site on Friday, reported Indian Express. While the Court had issued the order, both the BJP-controlled NDMC and the AAP Government failed to save the temple that was demolished on January 3.

As per reports, the new temple has been allegedly built without authorisation from the government or civic bodies. The structure was originally built in a building in the Civil Lines area after influential locals complained to the BJP and RSS leaders about inadequate steps taken for the re-establishment of the temple. The complaint was made about 10-15 days ago. Reportedly, around 50 people erected the new structure at the site in the wee hours of Friday between 3:00-4:30 am.

While speaking about the development, the police informed that they received information about the same at 7 o’clock on Friday. They said that an enquiry was conducted and the further probe will be done with the land-owning agencies. “The temple wasn’t built, but a steel structure was placed by some locals,” he pointed out.

BJP supports the initiative to re-establish demolished Hindu temple

BJP spokesperson (Delhi unit) Praveen Shankar Kapoor informed that the structure was made in advance and has a steel and glass body. “This was an open call by the citizens and it is supported by the BJP. If any government has an objection to it, we will fight the battle on the street,” he emphasised.

The BJP spokesperson added that a mass Hanuman Chalisa programme will be conducted at 11 o’clock in the morning on Saturday and that the area will be decorated with flags. The AAP has not objected to the temple structure, keeping the upcoming Delhi MCD polls in mind.

While speaking to Indian Express, BJP councillor Ravi Kaptan pointed out that the decision to re-establish was not the decision of an individual but rather a collective effort by Hindu organisations and locals. BJP President (Delhi) attended prayers at the temple and said that the original Hanuman Mandir was demolished by the Arvind Kejriwal-led-Delhi government. “I appeal to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that he cooperates with the move and goes there and repents for his mistake,” he said.

Why would we object to the Mandir, says AAP MLA

Both the AAP and BJP has claimed that the structure was erected by the people of Chandni Chowk and that they had no issue with it. Speaking about the development, AAP MLA (Chandni Chowk) Parlad Singh Sawhney said, “The mandir was set up by the people of Chandni Chowk… we do not have any objections to the move. This is the home of God, why would we object to it?”

While extending his support to the newly built temple, AAP MLA said that the earlier structure was obstructing the road and that the new structure is on the central verge of Chandni Chowk. He also added that AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak will attend the inauguration ceremony of the temple together. North MCD Mayor had also visited the temple on Friday.

The AAP MLA from Dwarka tweeted, “Congratulations to all the devotees of Shri Rama- Hanuman ji on the establishment of the idol with Pran Pratishtha in the Hanuman temple again in Chandni Chowk. Durgesh Pathak started the puja and wished for Pawan’s son Hanuman ji for Delhi and the country. The BJP is requested not to take possession of the temple land.”

Who is to blame for the demolition of the Hanuman Mandir?

There was significant blame going around when the Temple was built. The BJP had held the Delhi Government responsible for the demolition of the Temple even though it was the NDMC that had carried it out. It was alleged that the Delhi Government could have saved the Temple but they did not. The VHP had blamed AAP as well.

On the other hand, others maintained that the NDMC is controlled by the BJP and therefore, ought to be held responsible for it. The BJP had said that NDMC was only implementing the Court order which could have been prevented by the AAP Government.