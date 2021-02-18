Thursday, February 18, 2021
Home News Reports ‘Not one TMC goon would dare to enter the booth and stop voters from...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Not one TMC goon would dare to enter the booth and stop voters from voting’, Home Minister Amit Shah promises violence-free assembly elections in West Bengal

The union home minister is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state to kick off the fifth and final phase of Poribortan Yatra in Bengal.

OpIndia Staff
HM Amit Shah visits West Bengal, throws open challenge at TMC cadres in the state (source: Twitter)
132

In his third visit to the state ahead of much-awaited West Bengal Assembly elections, Home Minister Amit Shah has thrown an open challenge at the Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress party in the state saying that no TMC goon will be able to stop the people of West Bengal from voting in the upcoming elections.

Sitting in the courtyard of the residence of Subrata Biswas, a migrant family from Bangladesh in Narayanpur village, South 24 Paraganas, Amit Shah told Republic TV that he wants to convey to the people of Bengal that no one should be afraid,” not even one TMC goon will dare to attack the voters on the voting day”, said the Home Minister.

Union HM Amit Shah and other party leaders including Mukul Roy, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Dilip Ghosh had made a stopover at the house of Subrata Biswas, a migrant family from Bangladesh in Narayanpur village, for lunch.

Shah furthered that the awareness amongst the people of Bengal has risen and when masses stand together it becomes difficult to terrorize them in a democratic country. Shah furthered that the BJP karyakartas have been working at the booth-level to ensure that the people’s mandate is respected. Moreover, “the Election Commission has been urged to make adequate security arrangements with the CRPF, and this time not a single TMC goons would be able to harm any of my sisters who go to cast their votes”, assured the Home Minister.

The union minister is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state to kick off the fifth and final phase of Poribortan Yatra in Bengal.

Further Shah rebuked Mamata Government for not implementing central schemes in Bengal. Saying that he was elated to know that the home of the migrant family which he visited was built under the PM-AWAS scheme, Amit Shah said that it is unfortunate that the TMC government has implemented only 15-20 schemes out of the 115 central government schemes in West Bengal. “There is no percolation of Centre’s schemes in Bengal. The entire focus is on corruption”, said the HM.

Meanwhile, addressing an ocean of people who emerged to hear Amit Shah address the rally in Namkhana village of the South 24 Parganas district, Amit Shah proclaimed that the time to uproot the Syndicate Raj from the revered land of West Bengal has come. Violence and anarchy cannot stop the Lotus from blooming in West Bengal, said the HM.

He assured that when BJP comes to power in West Bengal, it will work towards implementing the Seventh Pay Commission. Shah said the economy of the state is in such a precarious position that the Seventh Pay Commission is not given to employees of the state government. 

Speaking on his visit to Gangasagar, Amit Shah said that he was saddened to see the plight of the place which has such religious significance. Assuring that BJP would develop Gangasagar into a majot tourist hub, the Union Minister said: “The fair held at Gangasagar on the occasion of Uttarayan on January 14 will be given the status of international fair to bring tourists from across the globe,” said the union home minister.

Accusing Mamata Banerjee government of corruption, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said if voted to power BJP would constitute an inquiry into the siphoning off cyclone Amphan relief funds and book the culprits.

Speaking on the controversy over ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan, Shah said, Bengal CM gets angry at the slogan due to her appeasement politics. 

Shah said BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ is not for changing a chief minister, an MLA or a minister but ending infiltration and transforming West Bengal into a developed state.

“This is BJP’s fight to make Bengal ‘Sonar Bangla’ (Golden Bengal). This fight is between our booth workers and the syndicate of TMC. It is not just our aim to bring BJP government after removing Mamata Banerjee’s ministry. “Our goal is to ensure that there is a change in the situation in West Bengal, a change in the condition of the poor of the state, a change in circumstances for women of the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, irked by Home Minister Amit Shah’s war cry that too, from Mamata Banerjee’s own den, the WB CM hit back saying: “One BJP ‘neta’ (in an obvious reference to HM Amit Shah) came and went to Sagar Island. He accused us of not doing anything for the development of Ganga Sagar. Every day he is challenging me.

Mamata Banerjee further reacting to Amit Shah’s bhaipo’ (nephew) ‘bharastachari’ (corrupt) jibe, said: “I would like to challenge Amit Shah, first, you contest against Abhishek Banerjee, then think about contesting against me. I would like to challenge him (Amit Shah) to bring his son (Jay Shah) in front and let’s have a democratic contest.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Facebook faces trouble as countries around the world tighten the noose on the social media giant

OpIndia Staff -
Facebook banned linked to news sites on its portal in Australia after a law passed requiring it to pay news organisations for news shared on it
News Reports

‘Lokpal bill movement led by elites like Kejriwal and Sisodia will create a parallel govt’: When Arundhati Roy made sense a decade ago

OpIndia Staff -
Arundhati Roy had also said in the interview with Sagarika Ghose that leaders that led the Lokpal movement ran foreign funded NGOs

Activists had prepared second ‘toolkit’ to organise a Twitter storm aimed at “creating unrest” in Delhi, could not execute it: Delhi police

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police said that the second toolkit was aimed at organising a Twitter storm to “create unrest” in Delhi on February 4 and 5

Outrage over PopSugar article asking Rihanna to apologise to Hindus: Just another needle that punctures the ‘farmer protest’ bubble

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
American outlet 'PopSugar' published a piece that argued how it was time for Rihanna to apologise to Hindus and the liberals are outraged

‘Farmer’ leader Rakesh Tikait threatens to burn crops if govt asks to end protests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
'Farmer' leader Rakesh Tikait today while addressing a rally in Punia, Haryana, threatened that if the government insists on farmers ending the protests, the farmers will set the crops on fire.

The Print tries to justify the brutal killing of Rinku Sharma by holding him responsible for his own murder

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Print report caters to a certain section of people who are desperately looking for clues to blame it all on Rinku Sharma.

Recently Popular

Social Media

The curious case of Shweta and her friend’s sex-addict girlfriend. Here is why ‘Shweta’ is trending on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Shweta, mic on hai tera! Kids, always ensure your mics are off when you are indulging in gossiping.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

The ‘iPhone scam’ saga, a US-based businessman, allegations of fraud, hacking and what we know so far: Latest details

OpIndia Staff -
On February 15, 2021, Nishant Singh and Abhimanyu Srana came up with a thread alleging that one Twitter user Neel Patel alias Hitesh Patel has been scamming people for more than 15 years.
Read more
News Reports

Exclusive: NCPCR initiates action against pro-AAP YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for illegally obtaining IP location of a minor

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR wrote to Twitter to take appropriate action against Rathee and sought details within seven days.
Read more
News Reports

US-based writer Gayle Kimball removes video of her 2020 interview with arrested ‘activist’ Disha Ravi: Here is what they don’t want you to know

OpIndia Staff -
In the 2020 interview too, Disha Ravi had gone on to spread misinformation and blatant lies to defame India on a global platform
Read more
Entertainment

Popstar Rihanna poses topless with Ganesha figurine necklace for her lingerie brand, netizens fume

OpIndia Staff -
Rihanna can be seen wearing a purple satin bottoms with a purple necklace with Ganesha figurine on it.
Read more
News Reports

While Rahul Gandhi continues to rant against Ambani-Adani, Adani group gets control of Dighi Port in Maharashtra

OpIndia Staff -
The Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Limited is to invest Rs 10,000 crores to develop Dighi Port into a multi-cargo port with world-class infrastructure.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
517,505FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com