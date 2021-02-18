In his third visit to the state ahead of much-awaited West Bengal Assembly elections, Home Minister Amit Shah has thrown an open challenge at the Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress party in the state saying that no TMC goon will be able to stop the people of West Bengal from voting in the upcoming elections.

Sitting in the courtyard of the residence of Subrata Biswas, a migrant family from Bangladesh in Narayanpur village, South 24 Paraganas, Amit Shah told Republic TV that he wants to convey to the people of Bengal that no one should be afraid,” not even one TMC goon will dare to attack the voters on the voting day”, said the Home Minister.

Union HM Amit Shah and other party leaders including Mukul Roy, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Dilip Ghosh had made a stopover at the house of Subrata Biswas, a migrant family from Bangladesh in Narayanpur village, for lunch.

Had lunch at Shri Subrata Biswas ji’s home in Narayanpur village, South 24 Parganas (West Bengal).



I thank Biswas ji and his family from the bottom of my heart for such warmth and hospitality. pic.twitter.com/XUB19txbs1 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 18, 2021

Shah furthered that the awareness amongst the people of Bengal has risen and when masses stand together it becomes difficult to terrorize them in a democratic country. Shah furthered that the BJP karyakartas have been working at the booth-level to ensure that the people’s mandate is respected. Moreover, “the Election Commission has been urged to make adequate security arrangements with the CRPF, and this time not a single TMC goons would be able to harm any of my sisters who go to cast their votes”, assured the Home Minister.

The union minister is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state to kick off the fifth and final phase of Poribortan Yatra in Bengal.

Further Shah rebuked Mamata Government for not implementing central schemes in Bengal. Saying that he was elated to know that the home of the migrant family which he visited was built under the PM-AWAS scheme, Amit Shah said that it is unfortunate that the TMC government has implemented only 15-20 schemes out of the 115 central government schemes in West Bengal. “There is no percolation of Centre’s schemes in Bengal. The entire focus is on corruption”, said the HM.

Meanwhile, addressing an ocean of people who emerged to hear Amit Shah address the rally in Namkhana village of the South 24 Parganas district, Amit Shah proclaimed that the time to uproot the Syndicate Raj from the revered land of West Bengal has come. Violence and anarchy cannot stop the Lotus from blooming in West Bengal, said the HM.

He assured that when BJP comes to power in West Bengal, it will work towards implementing the Seventh Pay Commission. Shah said the economy of the state is in such a precarious position that the Seventh Pay Commission is not given to employees of the state government.

Speaking on his visit to Gangasagar, Amit Shah said that he was saddened to see the plight of the place which has such religious significance. Assuring that BJP would develop Gangasagar into a majot tourist hub, the Union Minister said: “The fair held at Gangasagar on the occasion of Uttarayan on January 14 will be given the status of international fair to bring tourists from across the globe,” said the union home minister.

Accusing Mamata Banerjee government of corruption, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said if voted to power BJP would constitute an inquiry into the siphoning off cyclone Amphan relief funds and book the culprits.

Speaking on the controversy over ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan, Shah said, Bengal CM gets angry at the slogan due to her appeasement politics.

Shah said BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ is not for changing a chief minister, an MLA or a minister but ending infiltration and transforming West Bengal into a developed state.

“This is BJP’s fight to make Bengal ‘Sonar Bangla’ (Golden Bengal). This fight is between our booth workers and the syndicate of TMC. It is not just our aim to bring BJP government after removing Mamata Banerjee’s ministry. “Our goal is to ensure that there is a change in the situation in West Bengal, a change in the condition of the poor of the state, a change in circumstances for women of the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, irked by Home Minister Amit Shah’s war cry that too, from Mamata Banerjee’s own den, the WB CM hit back saying: “One BJP ‘neta’ (in an obvious reference to HM Amit Shah) came and went to Sagar Island. He accused us of not doing anything for the development of Ganga Sagar. Every day he is challenging me.

Mamata Banerjee further reacting to Amit Shah’s bhaipo’ (nephew) ‘bharastachari’ (corrupt) jibe, said: “I would like to challenge Amit Shah, first, you contest against Abhishek Banerjee, then think about contesting against me. I would like to challenge him (Amit Shah) to bring his son (Jay Shah) in front and let’s have a democratic contest.”