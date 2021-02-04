In a sensational disclosure that nails Pakistan’s involvement in sponsoring Islamic terror organisations, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had conceded before the Pakistan Election Commission’s scrutiny committee that it had received funds from Al-Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden.

According to the reports, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had laid the foundation for foreign interference in Pakistan’s election process by receiving funds from Osama bin Laden to topple former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto’s government.

Speaking to the reporters after hearings of foreign funding cases against the PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Wednesday, the PTI leader Farrukh Habib claimed that PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party had failed to provide the details of their donors.

Habib also criticised the Islamic organisation such as Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl and said its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman received funds from Libya and Iraq.

Former Envoy had revealed that Osama funded Nawaz Sharif

The latest disclosure comes just weeks after Pakistan’s former envoy to the US, Abida Hussain had revealed how Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden had supported and extended financial assistance to former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“Yes, he (Osama bin Laden) supported Mian Nawaz Sharif at one time. However, that is a complicated story. He (Osama) used to extend financial assistance [to Nawaz Sharif],” the former envoy had said.

Abida, who was also a former minister in Nawaz Sharif’s government, said that Osama was very popular and liked by everyone including the Americans but at a later stage, he was treated as a ‘stranger’. Osama was killed in a midnight raid by the US Navy SEALs in Pakistan’s garrison town of Abbottabad in 2011.

Pakistan, which had initially rejected allegations of giving safe haven for the Al-Qaeda terror chief, had to face massive embarrassment after he was killed by the US forces in Abbottabad, inside Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif, who was the Prime Minister of Pakistan for three non-consecutive terms, has been accused of receiving money from terror group such as Osama bin Laden in order to promote jihad in Kashmir and fund terror against India. He served as prime minister from 1990-93, 1997-98, and 2013-17.

The 70-year-old Nawaz is currently residing in London undergoing treatment. He was ousted from power in 2017 by the Supreme Court on corruption charges.