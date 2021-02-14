Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor surprised everyone on Sunday after inviting billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk to Kerala. The Congress MP promised to ‘roll out the red carpet’ for the Tesla CEO after ‘progressive’ Kerala Congress forms the government in May.

The invitation was especially surprising because Rahul Gandhi, expected to become the President of the party soon, is not too fond of capitalists. In fact, Rahul Gandhi rants against Mukesh Ambani and the Adanis day in and day out and has made them the focus of his political campaign against the BJP.

Under such circumstances, Shashi Tharoor was mocked left, right and center by people on social media.

People pointed out that he should first focus on putting an end to bandh and hartals.

Others commented that at least Shashi Tharoor is funny.

Only recently, the ‘farmer protests’ devastating impact in Congress ruled Punjab as vandals attacked Jio mobile towers in the state causing grievous damage. However, after attacking Indian businessman, their leaders appear to be flirting with Business giants abroad on Valentine’s Day.