Sunday, February 14, 2021
Home Opinions What makes the West Bengal elections so important: The continued poor governance of TMC...
OpinionsPolitics
Updated:

What makes the West Bengal elections so important: The continued poor governance of TMC and future of the people

Over the past decade, the state government doubled the debt of the state without trying to set up infrastructure development for industrialization.

Guest Author
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal elections
Image Credit: PTI
202

Inside the world’s largest democracy, the people of West Bengal have been experiencing ruthless dictatorship almost for five decades. People voted against the autocratic communist regime in 2011 by executing their voting right and brought Mamata Banerjee in power. Unfortunately, the latter betrayed the people by following footsteps of the erstwhile communists and continue to oppress people’s voice.

Due to the representation of distorted history in school textbooks, most of the people of West Bengal are not aware of the consequences of the partition at the end of India’s freedom struggle. The Hindus in the undivided Bengal experienced rampant genocide in 1946 under the Chief Minister of undivided Bengal namely Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, who is known as the mastermind of “The Greater Kolkata Killing”.

To save the Hindu Bengali community, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee snatched West Bengal from the grasp of Muslim League. After 74 years of that incident, we have seen a poster in social media to pay tribute to Suhrawardy on his death anniversary. Instead of verifying the originality of that poster or any sort of clarification of the creator of that poster, police administration arrested common people who condemned that original post. This one incident is enough to indicate where we are heading to! 

TMC leaders set up a new trend of attacking the Prime Minister or Home Minister of the country or any BJP leaders from another state as outsiders but the CM had no problem to hold hand with leaders of other regional political parties to form third front alliance during 2019 General election. Even common people like us, the NRI Bengalis were labelled as expats by TMC MP. This is sad but true that many prominent signs of fascism are prominently visible in naked eye under the dictatorship of Mamata Banerjee. 

Until now, 138 alleged political murders took place in the state. People have been found hanged till death in public places with folded knees touching the ground and shamelessly, the state police did not have the guts to declare it as murder. Recently a worker of the BJP party was shot near the police station. In the past few days, two were brutally beaten to death while they reached out to people as a part of BJP’s poll campaign.

The convoy of the national President of the BJP was attacked by the goons in front of the police. The State Government did not even allow to protest in democratic way and used all power to oppress the voice of common people when they came out to the street. 

Secondly, since the beginning. the Trinamool government has not left any stone unturned to appease the minority vote bank. The Hindu community had to go to court to take permission to immerse “Maa Durga” idols while the government allowed minority communities to carry on their festival on the same day.

Even during the lockdown due to covid, the government did not have the guts to restrict the religious rituals of minorities. Strangely, during the phase wise opening, the government purposely left Friday from lockdown to allow people from the minority community to gather for their religious rituals. Several riots have been taken place in different areas of West Bengal and the government maintained absolute silence to keep their vote bank safe.

In addition, most of TV media maintains silence against the TMC sponsored hooliganism or the false claims of the ministers of the state. Media persons like Sanmay Banerjee, Shafikul Islam were sent to jail for raising their voice against such anarchism.

Furthermore, corruption became an inseparable partner of the TMC government. Many scams are currently under investigation. Also, job prospects look equally dire within the state. As soon as Mamata Banerjee came to power, she stopped SEZ and took a stand against FDI. Neither industrialization has taken place, nor is there any focus on infrastructure development. The last hope which people had was government service. Now with the rampant corruption, that has also become a distant not so feasible dream for most.

It has been widely reported that family persons of state ministers and leaders of TMC were waived off from emergency Covid duty and they also held high post in many places which they do not deserve. The honorable Kolkata High Court recently cancelled the recruitment panel of WB School Service Commission after 6 years of legal battle which vouches as an example of the level of corruption.

It is needless to say that there is no law and order in the state. Continuous oppression of the freedom of religion of Hindu community, extreme appeasement of minority community and opposition towards the Citizenship Amendment Act makes it necessary to ask if the TMC wants to make West Bengal a second Bangladesh? The Hindu Bengali community has gone through devastating battle of existence twice in the recent past and if the TMC party continues to remain in power, we might have to fight our third battle.

Over the past decade, the state government doubled the debt of the state without trying to set up infrastructure development for industrialization. As the 2021 Bidhan Sabha election is coming, it becomes necessary for us not to get trapped by the false promises of this corrupt TMC government, rather to elect the right government to save our future generations.

Note: The article was authored by Rudra Prasanna Banerjee, Research Scholar, Canada.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsWest Bengal elections
Guest Authorhttp://myvoice.opindia.com/

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Tanzila Anis and Cancel Culture: Digital Gandhians may not like it but this is the world online left-wing mobs created, and it is here...

K Bhattacharjee -
Public pressure was mounting on Gaana when the platform decided to act against Tanzila Anis, prompting discussions on Cancel Culture.
Read more
Media

Times of India criticises ‘Putinist model’ to pull India down, apologises to Russia for disrespecting their national symbol: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A report was published by Times of India on February 11, titled "Does Soft Power Matter?", that had hailed a Russian rebel leader.
Read more

Instead of fixing security issues on their website, Congress threatens legal action for pointing out the vulnerabilities

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress claimed that person who exposed the security issue on their website is BJP troll, and claimed he illegally accessed their data

Global media mocked India even as ‘Cuomosexual liberals’ undercounted thousands of Covid deaths under the nose of New York Times

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
While Trevor Noah criticises India, it would be pertinent to note that Trevor is a self-confessed “Cuomosexual - Here is what that means

While China built high-speed rail track, Indian liberals blocked highways around Delhi: Here is how the economy is a national security issue

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
At long last, we hear of a thaw in the bitter India-China standoff that began last April in Eastern Ladakh - but is it really over?

Andolanjeevi Yogendra Yadav and NDTV start by spreading fake news, end with unwittingly praising farm laws by Modi govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mandi fee came down in Madhya Pradesh as the state govt had reduced the fee from 1.70% to 0.50% after protests by traders

Recently Popular

Social Media

Hinduphobic tweets of Gaana employee Tanzila Anis emerge as she dehumanises murdered Bajrang Dal activist

OpIndia Staff -
Gaana employee Tanzila Anis indirectly implied that killing a Bajrang Dal activist is acceptable after he was stabbed to death
Read more
News Reports

Communal tension in Delhi’s Mangolpuri after Bajrang Dal activist stabbed to death after arguments over Ram Mandir donation drive

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police have arrested the 4 assailants who stabbed the Bajrang Dal worker on Wednesday in cold blood
Read more
Crime

‘The mob that killed Rinku Sharma included women too, they pushed the knife deeper into his back to kill him’: Bajrang Dal leader

Jhankar Mohta -
The assailants had mercilessly pushed the stuck knife deeper inside Rinku Sharma' back, a Bajrang Dal leader has said.
Read more
Crime

Rinku Sharma had donated blood to help the pregnant wife of one of the accused, got stabbed a year later: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Rinku Sharma was allegedly murdered in cold blood by a Muslim mob who had barged into his house and killed him with a knife.
Read more
News Reports

Gaana sacks employee Tanzila Anis for anti-Hindu tweets and dehumanizing Rinku Sharma after his murder

OpIndia Staff -
Gaana, the music streaming platform, has sacked employee Tanzila Anis a day after she made a disgusting comment.
Read more
News Reports

Criminal complaint lodged against Tanzila Anis, Chandigarh BJP demands Gaana sack its employee immediately

OpIndia Staff -
BJP spokesperson from Chandigarh Gaurav Goel has demanded that Gaana immediately sack its employee Tanzila Anis
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Family of Rinku Sharma says police didn’t allow them to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, threatened to arrest them

OpIndia Staff -
The family members of Rinku Sharma also said that the police had put them into a bus and threatened to take them in custody
Read more
Opinions

What makes the West Bengal elections so important: The continued poor governance of TMC and future of the people

Guest Author -
People voted against the autocratic communist regime in 2011 by executing their voting right and brought Mamata Banerjee in power.
Read more
Cricket

‘Shallow minded approach EXPOSED’: Pakistani cricketers Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfaraz Ahmad involved in bitter online spat

OpIndia Staff -
Two very prominent faces of Pakistan cricket, Sarfaraz Ahmad and Mohammad Hafeez, are involved in an online feud.
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader Kapil Mishra and BJYM Vice-President Vaishali Poddar raise ₹50 lakh in 24 hours for the family of deceased Bajrang Dal activist Rinku...

OpIndia Staff -
Crowdkash website, through which fund is being raised for family of Rinku Sharma, showed ₹50,00,024 collected in the campaign
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Two youths Mohd Suhail and Nizamuddin arrested for robbing several temples in Mangalore

OpIndia Staff -
The two accused had looted the hundis of multiple temples in Mangalore, and had desecrated the temples
Read more
Opinions

Tanzila Anis and Cancel Culture: Digital Gandhians may not like it but this is the world online left-wing mobs created, and it is here...

K Bhattacharjee -
Public pressure was mounting on Gaana when the platform decided to act against Tanzila Anis, prompting discussions on Cancel Culture.
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Political party behind beef fests issues threats to Marwari community for funding BJP, asks them to leave the state

OpIndia Staff -
'Tamizhaga Makkal Jananayaka Katchi' has accused the Marwari community of fomenting 'communal' unrest in Tamil Nadu
Read more
News Reports

Arrested JeM terrorist confesses of conducting recce at the office of NSA Ajit Doval in 2019, sent videos to his Pakistani commander

OpIndia Staff -
The JeM terrorist recorded videos of the office of NSA Ajit Doval and passed it on through WhatsApp to his handlers in Pakistan
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police hunt for ‘Irfan’, say Navy sailor was not abducted from Chennai airport, but have no idea how he reached Palghar

OpIndia Staff -
The Palghar police have alleged that Navy sailor Suraj Dubey was not abducted from Chennai, as previously stated.
Read more
Media

Times of India criticises ‘Putinist model’ to pull India down, apologises to Russia for disrespecting their national symbol: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A report was published by Times of India on February 11, titled "Does Soft Power Matter?", that had hailed a Russian rebel leader.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com