Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Home News Reports Bombay High Court: Justice Shinde calls PIL seeking probe into allegations against Anil Deshmukh...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Bombay High Court: Justice Shinde calls PIL seeking probe into allegations against Anil Deshmukh as ‘cheap publicity stunt’

The petitioner had earlier lodged a complaint with the Malabar Hill Police Station in Mumbai in connection to the case. According to Dr Patil, the police failed to register a First Information Report (FIR) due to 'influence', 'muscle power', 'money power' and 'political power' of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

OpIndia Staff
'Cheap publicity', says Justice Shinde on plea seeking probe against Anil Deshmukh
Param Bir Singh (left), Anil Deshmukh (right)
341

On Tuesday, Justice SS Shinde of the Bombay High Court (BHC) rebuked a lawyer named Dr Jaishri Laxmanrao Patil for seeking a CBI probe into the allegations of extortion levelled by former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The petitioner had also sought an investigation into the role played by Singh during his tenure as the Mumbai CP.

Such petitions are filed for ‘cheap publicity’, says Justice Shinde

The writ petition was filed a week ago and came up for hearing before a 2-Judge Bench of Justice Shinde and Minish Pitale. While rebuking the petitioner Dr Patil, Justice Shinde said, “You say you are a doctorate in law but please show us a single paragraph by you. Your entire petition is based on extracting paragraphs. What is your contribution? What is your locus?”

Furthermore, he told the petitioner that such petitions, seeking an investigation into allegations of misconduct, are filed for ‘cheap publicity.’ Justice Shinde emphasised, “Prima facie, we are of the opinion such petitions are filed for cheap publicity.”

FIR not registered against Anil Deshmukh, petitioner cites reasons

It must be mentioned that the petitioner had earlier lodged a complaint with the Malabar Hill Police Station in Mumbai in connection to the case. According to Dr Patil, the police failed to register a First Information Report (FIR) due to ‘influence’, ‘muscle power’, ‘money power’ and ‘political power’ of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

On being asked about the status of the FIR, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni claimed, “The complaint is pending. But it’s a very shoddily drafted petition. Even font size is different.” Justice Shinde then directed the Advocate General to club similar petitions to avoid ‘inconsistent orders’. The matter will be taken up for hearing on April 1.

PIL by Param Bir Singh to be heard tomorrow

On Wednesday (March 31), the Bombay High Court will hear a petition filed by Param Bir Singh seeking a CBI probe into the ‘actions’ of Anil Deshmukh. He has pleaded in his prayer that the Court issue ‘appropriate directions’ to ensure’ that transfer of police officials are not done to benefit any politician. Singh had also sought immediate custody of CCTV footage of Deshmukh’s residence by the CBI to prevent its destruction.

Dalits, Tribals In Naxal area demand probe against Justice Shinde

Earlier, Dalits and Tribals of the Naxal-affected region had written a letter addressed to the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India seeking an interrogation of Justice Shinde, one of the Justices who had granted bail to accused Varavara Rao in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case.

The letter was written by the ‘Communist Hinsa Pidit Adivasi Dalit Sangharsh Committee’, a group based out of Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh. In the letter, the committee has asserted that the decision to grant bail to Varavara Rao has angered the Dalit and Tribal victims of Naxal violence. It had asked Justice Shinde and his family members to come and live in the Naxal-affected areas and witness the atrocities committed by them.

Besides, the committee has also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the bail order granted by Justice Shinde to the accused ‘Urban Naxal’ Varavara Rao. It has also asked the apex court to direct the Income Tax Department to investigate Shinde for allegedly possessing illicit assets. Furthermore, the committee has also urged the top court to appoint a committee of Supreme Court judges to investigate the cases presided over by Justice Shinde so far.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBombay HC justice, Justice high court, Anil Deshmukh case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

IMA president Dr JA Jayalal wants to use hospitals to convert doctors and patients to Christianity: Read all his anti-Hindu statements

Jinit Jain -
IMA president Dr JA Jayalal expressed his desire to use hospitals and medical colleges to convert people to Christianity.
Politics

He will teach girls to bend: Here is why Communist leader from Kerala wants girls to stay away from ‘unmarried’ Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Left leader Joyce George has caused a controversy following his comments on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Another plot twist to Sachin Vaze case: Number plate retrieved from Mithi river traced to Aurangabad official who claims his car was stolen

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vehicles and fake number plates have had critical roles to play in the case of Mumbai's tainted cop Sachin Vaze

Are you a little tired? How independent media speaks truth to power: When Newslaundry interviewed ‘Kerala’s sweetheart’

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
“Kerala’s sweetheart as she is known is contesting from this constituency,” says Nidhi Suresh of Newslaundry as she gets tough with KK Shailaja

Amidst chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’, illegal immigrants set on fire an immigration detention centre in Corinth, Greece: Read the details

World OpIndia Staff -
Illegal immigrants held at the pre-departure immigration detention facility at Corinth, Greece set the facility on fire

Parts of a 400-year-old crematorium, ashram set on fire in Bangladesh, idols reduced to ashes too: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Islamists continue to burn the Hindu remnants, including temples in Bangladesh to protest Narendra Modi's visit to the country

Recently Popular

Opinions

As Netizens trend #NoPropagandaHoli, here are 7 examples of when brands made the Hindu festival an excuse to peddle the liberal agenda

Akshita Bhadauria -
Social media users have strongly opposed the virtue signaling by brands and 'influencers' centered around Holi.
Read more
Media

BBC, with history of anti-Hindu bias, attempts to take Hinduism out of Holi and Islamise the festival of colours: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The British public broadcaster BBC took to social media to Islamise Holi and attempted to take Hinduism out of the festival.
Read more
News Reports

Sharad Pawar to be wheeled into surgery on 31st March, all engagements cancelled: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Nawab Malik informed that Sharad Pawar had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following pain in his abdomen.
Read more
Politics

‘Everything cannot be made public’: Amit Shah confirms he met Sharad Pawar at Adani residence

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah subtly hinted that a meeting was held between the leadership of the two parties and added that not everything can be made public.
Read more
Politics

‘I don’t do so much even for CM, are you kidding me?’: TMC MP Nusrat gets angry during rally, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan was spotted losing her temper during a rally.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

The Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Act, the 4 amendments, what they mean and why the outrage by media is misplaced

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Amendments are being made to “THE GOVERNMENT OF NATIONAL CAPITAL TERRITORY OF DELHI ACT, 1991”, passed by Congress when in power
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,043FansLike
526,542FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com