On Tuesday, Justice SS Shinde of the Bombay High Court (BHC) rebuked a lawyer named Dr Jaishri Laxmanrao Patil for seeking a CBI probe into the allegations of extortion levelled by former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The petitioner had also sought an investigation into the role played by Singh during his tenure as the Mumbai CP.

Such petitions are filed for ‘cheap publicity’, says Justice Shinde

The writ petition was filed a week ago and came up for hearing before a 2-Judge Bench of Justice Shinde and Minish Pitale. While rebuking the petitioner Dr Patil, Justice Shinde said, “You say you are a doctorate in law but please show us a single paragraph by you. Your entire petition is based on extracting paragraphs. What is your contribution? What is your locus?”

Furthermore, he told the petitioner that such petitions, seeking an investigation into allegations of misconduct, are filed for ‘cheap publicity.’ Justice Shinde emphasised, “Prima facie, we are of the opinion such petitions are filed for cheap publicity.”

FIR not registered against Anil Deshmukh, petitioner cites reasons

It must be mentioned that the petitioner had earlier lodged a complaint with the Malabar Hill Police Station in Mumbai in connection to the case. According to Dr Patil, the police failed to register a First Information Report (FIR) due to ‘influence’, ‘muscle power’, ‘money power’ and ‘political power’ of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

On being asked about the status of the FIR, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni claimed, “The complaint is pending. But it’s a very shoddily drafted petition. Even font size is different.” Justice Shinde then directed the Advocate General to club similar petitions to avoid ‘inconsistent orders’. The matter will be taken up for hearing on April 1.

PIL by Param Bir Singh to be heard tomorrow

On Wednesday (March 31), the Bombay High Court will hear a petition filed by Param Bir Singh seeking a CBI probe into the ‘actions’ of Anil Deshmukh. He has pleaded in his prayer that the Court issue ‘appropriate directions’ to ensure’ that transfer of police officials are not done to benefit any politician. Singh had also sought immediate custody of CCTV footage of Deshmukh’s residence by the CBI to prevent its destruction.

Dalits, Tribals In Naxal area demand probe against Justice Shinde

Earlier, Dalits and Tribals of the Naxal-affected region had written a letter addressed to the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India seeking an interrogation of Justice Shinde, one of the Justices who had granted bail to accused Varavara Rao in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case.

The letter was written by the ‘Communist Hinsa Pidit Adivasi Dalit Sangharsh Committee’, a group based out of Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh. In the letter, the committee has asserted that the decision to grant bail to Varavara Rao has angered the Dalit and Tribal victims of Naxal violence. It had asked Justice Shinde and his family members to come and live in the Naxal-affected areas and witness the atrocities committed by them.

Besides, the committee has also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the bail order granted by Justice Shinde to the accused ‘Urban Naxal’ Varavara Rao. It has also asked the apex court to direct the Income Tax Department to investigate Shinde for allegedly possessing illicit assets. Furthermore, the committee has also urged the top court to appoint a committee of Supreme Court judges to investigate the cases presided over by Justice Shinde so far.