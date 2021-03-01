Monday, March 1, 2021
Home Law 'If you want to marry, we can help you' CJI SA Bobde tells Maha...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

‘If you want to marry, we can help you’ CJI SA Bobde tells Maha Govt employee accused of raping a minor while granting him protection from arrest

"Will you marry her?", CJI SA Bobde asked, suggesting further: "You should have thought before seducing and raping the young girl. You knew you are a government servant."

OpIndia Staff
96

The Chief Justice of India SA Bobde Monday granted a 23-year-old government employee in Maharashtra, accused of repeatedly raping a minor girl in 2014-15, protection from arrest for four weeks, as he questioned the accused whether he would be interested in marrying the survivor.

The accused, Mohit Subhash Chavan, a technician with the Maharashtra State Electric Production Company had allegedly raped a then 16-year-old schoolgirl in 2014-15 and now faces charges under the POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, 2012.

The accused had approached the Supreme Court seeking protection from arrest after the Bombay High Court (Aurangabad Bench) on February 5 cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to Chavan by a Sessions court, on an application filed by the girl. He had then challenged this order in the Supreme Court, demanding anticipatory bail in the case.

“Will you marry her?”, CJI SA Bobde asked the petitioner’s lawyer when the matter was taken up for hearing, further suggesting: “You should have thought before seducing and raping the young girl. You knew you are a government servant.”

If you want to marry, we can help you. If not, you lose your job and go to jail: CJI SA Bobde

In response, the lawyer appearing for the accused said, “Initially, I wanted to marry her. But she refused. Now I cannot as I am already married.” To this, Bobde further said: “If you want to marry, we can help you. If not, you lose your job and go to jail.”

The apex court granted the accused protection from arrest for four weeks and directed him to apply for regular bail.

The 2014-15 rape case which accused a Maharashtra Govt employee of repeatedly raping a minor

The incident dates back to the year 2014-15 when both the accused and the victim were minors. The accused, presently aged 23 years used to stalk the victim. Since the two were distant relatives, they visited each other’s houses frequently. The victim had alleged that once while her parents were out of town, Chavan, clandestinely entered her house from a backside door and committed rape on her. He allegedly gagged the victim’s mouth and tied her hands and legs.

The victim claimed that the accused started repeatedly raping her, thereafter. She has also stated that sometimes, he used to use a contraceptive.

Since the accused threatened her that he would throw acid on her face if she disclosed the incident to anyone and also cause harm to her family members, the victim did not disclose her plight to anyone.

At last, in 2019, the victim decided to brake her silence and approached the police with a complaint against Chavan. Based on this, an FIR was lodged against him under sections 376, 417, 506 of the Indian Penal Code and under Sections 4 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act).

The victim claimed that when she had earlier tried to lodge a police complaint with the help of a social worker, the mother of the accused dissuaded her from doing so. She had persuaded the family of the victim by assuring that she would get her son (the accused) married to the victim when the latter attained majority. The accused, however, backtracked from his promise and married someone else.

The accused’s mother had also dishonestly got the illiterate mother of the victim to sign a stamp paper which stated that there was an affair between the two and with her consent, they both had indulged in sex.

Similar observations made by a Mumbai court

Earlier, in a similar incident, a special court in Mumbai had granted bail to a 25-year-old man who raped and impregnated a 16-year-old girl after he expressed willingness to marry the minor girl. We reported how the POCSO Act court had granted bail to the accused, who is already married after it found that their relationship was ‘consensual’. The 16-year old’s mother has also submitted an affidavit seeking the release of the accused stating that her daughter had given birth to their daughter. The court had then noted that the man was ‘willing’ to marry the minor after two years when she is an adult.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

‘Inserted her hand claiming she was planting a tree’: LGBT activist Divya Dureja accused of sexual assault under pretext of shamanic ritual

OpIndia Staff -
A popular LGBT activist Divya Dureja has been accused of sexual assault by Elodie Gendron under pretext of a Shamanic ritual.
Law

“You better withdraw the petition, warna jo kaam karte ho wo bhi band ho jaega”: Delhi HC pulls up petitioner over frivolous PIL

OpIndia Staff -
A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court by a petitioner seeking directions from the court to the state of Himachal Pradesh to release water through Western Yamuna Canal

Don’t fall for propaganda! WhatsApp will not have to breach end-to-end-encryption to follow the new IT guidelines

OpIndia Explains RS Govind -
We're all well aware that the Govt of India has recently notified the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021

Gujarat 2002: The iconic photo(s) that were never taken and the question of ‘victimhood’

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
How the 59 Karsevaks who were burnt alive were never the victims of violence for the 'liberals'

Leftist Historian, who got the book on Delhi riots de-platformed, gives ‘activist’ Malala Yousafzai platform to propagate anti-India narrative

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Malala, who had fled Pakistan after being shot at by Talibanis, has continued to peddle Pakistani propaganda against India.

Gujarat: Ahmedabad woman Ayesha commits suicide by jumping into Sabarmati River, last video message goes viral

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Ayesha, a young woman, can be heard announcing her decision to commit suicide.

Recently Popular

News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
Crime

‘I’m Akhlaq you killed for one cow’: Islamic terror outfit Jaish-ul-Hind claims responsibility for placing bombs outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence

OpIndia Staff -
In the threat message that is addressed to the Ambanis, the Jaish-Ul-Hind terrorists said, "Next time the SUV will ram into your fat kids car you if don't agree to the demands now".
Read more
News Reports

“A contest between my ball and your ball”: Netizens in splits after comments of Harsha Bhogle go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Harsha Bhohgle said that a cricket contest should be between bat and ball, not between bat and bat or ball and ball
Read more
Crime

Father of Richa Bharti, the girl who had refused to distribute Quran to secure bail, shot dead in native Bihar village: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The father of the daring Bihar girl Richa Bharti has been shot down by assailants in her native village of Nalanda district in Bihar.
Read more
Crime

‘Inserted her hand claiming she was planting a tree’: LGBT activist Divya Dureja accused of sexual assault under pretext of shamanic ritual

OpIndia Staff -
A popular LGBT activist Divya Dureja has been accused of sexual assault by Elodie Gendron under pretext of a Shamanic ritual.
Read more
Politics

Spokesperson of Samajwadi Party resigns after workers abuse his wife for sharing anti-Akhilesh Facebook post: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Anil Yadav of Samajwadi Party has resigned from the party after his wife, Pankhuri Pathak, was abused by SP workers.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,147FansLike
521,141FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com