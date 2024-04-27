Saturday, April 27, 2024
Updated:

UP: Aman Hussain kidnaps and rapes a minor girl for declining his marriage proposal, writes his name on the victim’s face with a hot iron rod; booked

Hussain reportedly proposed to the victim to marry him. But when she declined his proposal, an angry Hussain kidnapped the girl and took her to his home. He tied her hands and raped her. After raping the minor girl, Hussain tortured her by writing his name on her face with a hot iron rod.

OpIndia Staff
UP Kheri rape name on face hot iron rod
Minor girl who was raped by Aman Hussain, accused used hot iron rod to write to his name on her face
2

A horrifying case of kidnapping, sexual assault, and torture has come to the fore from Uttar Pradesh’s Kheri, where a man named Aman Hussain raped a minor girl after abducting her on her refusal to marry him.

Hussain reportedly proposed to the victim to marry him. But when she declined his proposal, an angry Hussain kidnapped the girl and took her to his home. He tied her hands and raped her.

After raping the minor girl, Hussain tortured her by writing his name on her face with a hot iron rod.

As per reports, Hussain’s mother and sister were complicit in the matter.

The police have filed an FIR into the case and launched an investigation into the matter.

Responding to media questions on what action have police taken into the rape and torture of the minor girl, a Lekhi police official confirmed that an FIR has been booked in the matter and a probe has been underway. Reportedly, the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act. 

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

