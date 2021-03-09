The suspicious death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the SUV that was found parked near Mukesh Ambani’s residence with gelatin sticks in it, has once again thrown the Maharashtra Government led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in the spotlight. It is being alleged that the Shiv Sena govt in Maharashtra has been putting hurdles in the path of the investigation into Mansukh Hiren’s death case by shielding ‘encounter specialist’ Sachin Vaze, named as the accused in the FIR filed by the deceased’s wife.

Seeking immediate arrest of police officer Sachin Vaze in Mansukh Hiren death case, Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said in the Maharashtra Assembly Monday: “Sachin Vaze is being defended as he was a member of a political party. If you don’t do anything about him, you’re giving him a chance to destroy evidence. He should be suspended immediately. If you defend him, doubt may be raised against you too”, said Fadnavis launching a scathing attack at the Udhhav Thackeray government for sheltering the cop.

Sachin Vaze is being defended as he was member of a political party. If you don’t do anything about him, you’re giving him a chance to destroy evidence. He should be suspended immediately. If you defend him, doubt may be raised against you too: BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis in Assembly pic.twitter.com/DWZKRAdo3E — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021

Quoting the statement of Mansukh Hiren’s wife, Fadvanis said in the Assembly that Vaze (who was investigating officer in case of recovery of explosives near Mukesh Ambani’s house) was in possession of the suspected car (in which explosive were found) for 4 months. He asked the Maharashtra government why encounter cop Sahin Vaze was not being arrested under Section 201 of IPC (destroying evidence). “Who is defending him?” he questioned.

As per the police, Hiren’s vehicle was stolen from Airoli-Mulund Bridge on February 18.

‘My husband was killed by the encounter cop Sachin Vaze’: Wife of Mansukh Hiren

It is pertinent to note here that Mansukh Hiren’s wife had mentioned in her complaint that her husband was killed by the encounter cop Sachin Vaze. According to a report by India Today, Vimala Hiren, in the FIR, narrated the entire sequence of events until March 5, when her husband’s dead body was found in the creek with a piece of cloth stuffed in his mouth.

Sahin Vaze has asked Mansukh Hiren to get himself arrested

In the FIR, Vimla mentioned that her husband had given the car to Vaze in November last year. She also mentioned that her husband was with Vaze on February 27, 28 and March 2. “On March 2, Hiren informed me that, as asked by Vaze, he submitted a complaint about harassment by police and media to the Chief Minister, Home Minister and Police Commissioner of Thane and Mumbai”, wrote Mansukh Hiren’s wife in her complaint.

Vimla also claimed that her husband told her that Vaze had asked him to get himself arrested in the wake of the Antilia bomb scare incident when his car was found at the spot, furthering that he (Sachin Vaze) would ensure his (Mansukh Hiren) bail in a few days.

Vimala furthered she saw her husband for the last time on March 4 when he went to meet a police officer named Tawde from Kandivali crime branch for guidance.

On March 5, Hiren’s body was recovered from the Mumbra creek in Thane.

“My husband was a good swimmer and he cannot drown. His belongings like phone, gold chain, wallet were not found. Looking at the entire situation, I am sure he was murdered and I suspect that Vaze has killed him,” she said in her complaint.

Mansukh Hiren had written to Maharashtra CM and others alleging harassment by police and journalists

It may be recalled that on March 6, we reported that a day after the suspicious death of Mansukh Hiren, a letter by him and addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Mumbai, and Thane Police Commissioner had surfaced. In the letter, Hiren has alleged mental harassment at the hands of policemen and journalists, and also sought intervention and protection for himself and his family.

Mansukh Hiren’s death case being probes by ATS, NIA takes over investigation of Antilia bomb scare

In is pertinent to note that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had entrusted ATS with the responsibility to probe the death case of Mansukh Hiren as well as the investigation into the case related to the gelatins found outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence in the last week of February.

However, hours after Maharashtra Home Department issued an order to transfer the case related to Hiren’s death to ATS, the National Investigation Agency has been called in Monday to handle the probe related to the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai.

The probe into Mansukh Hiren‘s death case, however, still remains with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).