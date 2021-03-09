Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Home News Reports Devendra Fadnavis demands Sachin Vaze's suspension and arrest in Mansukh Hiren death case. Here...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Devendra Fadnavis demands Sachin Vaze’s suspension and arrest in Mansukh Hiren death case. Here is why

It is pertinent to note here that Mansukh Hiren's wife had mentioned in her complaint that her husband was killed by the encounter cop Sachin Vaze.

OpIndia Staff
Devendra Fandavis demands controversial cop Sachin Vaze's arrest in Mansukh Hiren murder case
Devendra Fadnavis seeks arrest of 'encounter cop' Sachin Vaze in Mansukh Hiren's death case, images via Twitter
69

The suspicious death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the SUV that was found parked near Mukesh Ambani’s residence with gelatin sticks in it, has once again thrown the Maharashtra Government led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in the spotlight. It is being alleged that the Shiv Sena govt in Maharashtra has been putting hurdles in the path of the investigation into Mansukh Hiren’s death case by shielding ‘encounter specialist’ Sachin Vaze, named as the accused in the FIR filed by the deceased’s wife.

Seeking immediate arrest of police officer Sachin Vaze in Mansukh Hiren death case, Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said in the Maharashtra Assembly Monday: “Sachin Vaze is being defended as he was a member of a political party. If you don’t do anything about him, you’re giving him a chance to destroy evidence. He should be suspended immediately. If you defend him, doubt may be raised against you too”, said Fadnavis launching a scathing attack at the Udhhav Thackeray government for sheltering the cop.

Quoting the statement of Mansukh Hiren’s wife, Fadvanis said in the Assembly that Vaze (who was investigating officer in case of recovery of explosives near Mukesh Ambani’s house) was in possession of the suspected car (in which explosive were found) for 4 months. He asked the Maharashtra government why encounter cop Sahin Vaze was not being arrested under Section 201 of IPC (destroying evidence). “Who is defending him?” he questioned.

As per the police, Hiren’s vehicle was stolen from Airoli-Mulund Bridge on February 18.

‘My husband was killed by the encounter cop Sachin Vaze’: Wife of Mansukh Hiren

It is pertinent to note here that Mansukh Hiren’s wife had mentioned in her complaint that her husband was killed by the encounter cop Sachin Vaze. According to a report by India Today, Vimala Hiren, in the FIR, narrated the entire sequence of events until March 5, when her husband’s dead body was found in the creek with a piece of cloth stuffed in his mouth. 

Sahin Vaze has asked Mansukh Hiren to get himself arrested

In the FIR, Vimla mentioned that her husband had given the car to Vaze in November last year. She also mentioned that her husband was with Vaze on February 27, 28 and March 2. “On March 2, Hiren informed me that, as asked by Vaze, he submitted a complaint about harassment by police and media to the Chief Minister, Home Minister and Police Commissioner of Thane and Mumbai”, wrote Mansukh Hiren’s wife in her complaint.

Vimla also claimed that her husband told her that Vaze had asked him to get himself arrested in the wake of the Antilia bomb scare incident when his car was found at the spot, furthering that he (Sachin Vaze) would ensure his (Mansukh Hiren) bail in a few days. 

Vimala furthered she saw her husband for the last time on March 4 when he went to meet a police officer named Tawde from Kandivali crime branch for guidance.

On March 5, Hiren’s body was recovered from the Mumbra creek in Thane.

“My husband was a good swimmer and he cannot drown. His belongings like phone, gold chain, wallet were not found. Looking at the entire situation, I am sure he was murdered and I suspect that Vaze has killed him,” she said in her complaint.

Mansukh Hiren had written to Maharashtra CM and others alleging harassment by police and journalists

It may be recalled that on March 6, we reported that a day after the suspicious death of Mansukh Hiren, a letter by him and addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Mumbai, and Thane Police Commissioner had surfaced. In the letter, Hiren has alleged mental harassment at the hands of policemen and journalists, and also sought intervention and protection for himself and his family.

Mansukh Hiren’s death case being probes by ATS, NIA takes over investigation of Antilia bomb scare

In is pertinent to note that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had entrusted ATS with the responsibility to probe the death case of Mansukh Hiren as well as the investigation into the case related to the gelatins found outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence in the last week of February.

However, hours after Maharashtra Home Department issued an order to transfer the case related to Hiren’s death to ATS, the National Investigation Agency has been called in Monday to handle the probe related to the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai.

The probe into Mansukh Hiren‘s death case, however, still remains with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsFadnavis video, Maharashtra Assembly video, Ambani death plan
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Devendra Fadnavis demands Sachin Vaze’s suspension and arrest in Mansukh Hiren death case. Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis has asked why is the government not suspending accused Sachin Vaze and arresting him.
Politics

After Suvendu Adhikari makes the ‘Kashmir’ jibe, Mamata Banerjee spends 10 minutes chanting Hindu mantras in Nandigram

OpIndia Staff -
As Mamata Banerjee decides to take on Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram, the CM seems to have decided to prove her Hindu credentials

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Satire Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.

Uttarakhand: After a day of ‘will he or won’t he’ speculations, CM Trivendra Rawat set to resign today

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest that a faction of the party is unhappy with the functioning of the Uttarakhand government led by Trivendra Singh Rawat.

‘As Hindu students, we cannot study and live in an environment in which we feel unsafe’: Hindu Group speaks up after Rutgers backs Audrey...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hindu on Campus have expressed their disapproval over Rutgers Newark's defence of Hinduphobic 'historian' Audrey Truschke.

Freedom House and Pakistan: How global liberalism dehumanises Hindus

Editor's picks Abhishek Banerjee -
In reading the reports from Freedom House, what stood out is how similar it is to the now familiar secular whitewashing style of mainstream media here in India.

Recently Popular

World

‘Women belong in the Kitchen,’ declares Burger King on Women’s Day, hits back at KFC for criticising campaign for gender equality

OpIndia Staff -
Burger King generated quite the controversy on International Women's Day after declaring that "Women belong in the kitchen."
Read more
World

What is Blue Anon? A term for conspiracy theorists that was recently removed by Urban Dictionary from its platform

K Bhattacharjee -
Blue Anon is term used to describe left wingers that peddle Trump-centric delusional conspiracy theories.
Read more
Satire

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.
Read more
Satire

Woman heard crying in Sonia Gandhi’s house after Delhi Court convicts Ariz Khan in Batla House encounter case

K Bhattacharjee -
A Delhi Court has ruled that Ariz Khan is guilty in the Batla House Encounter case, years after Sonia Gandhi had cried.
Read more
Politics

‘Aren’t fake 33 cr Gods enough’: Abusive tweets of AAP MLA go viral, while Netizens demand ouster, MLA peddles ‘hacked theory

OpIndia Staff -
The AAP MLA Virender Singh Kadian then made his account private and later deleted it, in the hopes of not exposing himself further.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader gifts a bag full of scraps of paper, torn pictures to Miss India Manya Singh for Women’s Day

OpIndia Staff -
In a felicitation ceremony, Mumbai Mahila Congress President Ajanta Yadav gifted torn pics of Manya Singh to her.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,306FansLike
522,819FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com