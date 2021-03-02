Former Director of the CIA, John Brennan, appeared on MSNBC on Monday where he proudly declared that he was embarrassed to be a White Male. Brennan, for the longest time, was reviled by liberals and human rights activists. But all of that changed when he made the first anti-Trump comment. He instantly became a hero.

John Brennan said that he is “increasingly embarrassed to be a white male these days, sparking laughter from the MSNBC anchor.” He went on to claim that there are “so few” Republicans Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney who value truth, honesty and integrity.

His comment sparked mockery on social media with people saying that they are embarrassed as well that John Brennan is a white male.

His comment sparked mockery on social media with people saying that they are embarrassed as well that John Brennan is a white male.

John Brennan may claim that there are far too few Republicans who value truth, however, his track record demonstrates that he is no beacon of truth either. He had to withdraw his name from consideration for the top CIA post in 2008 due to his past support for George Bush’s torture programs.

As counter-terrorism adviser under Barack Obama, Brennan lied outright when he denied civilian deaths in Pakistan as a consequence of drone strikes. He had claimed in 2011, “In the last year, ‘there hasn’t been a single collateral death because of the exceptional proficiency, precision of the capabilities that we’ve been able to develop,” before adding, if there are terrorists who are within an area where there are women and children or others, you know, we do not take such action that might put those innocent men, women and children in danger.”

Later, however, an independent study by the London-based Bureau of Investigative Journalism established that at least 45 civilians had lost their lives. John Brennan also supervised the most controversial of Obama’s policies, including signature strikes in Yemen, which essentially entailed eliminating people without knowing who they are. Journalist Glenn Greenwald described the process as “seizing the power to determine who will be marked for execution without any due process, oversight or transparency.”

The ACLU had urged the US Senate to not proceed with his nomination in 2013 “until it assesses the legality of his actions in past leadership positions in the CIA during the early years of the George W. Bush administration and in his current role in the ongoing targeted killing program”.