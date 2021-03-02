Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Home World Former CIA Director, who supported torture and lied about civilian deaths in drone strikes,...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Former CIA Director, who supported torture and lied about civilian deaths in drone strikes, says he is embarrassed to be a ‘white male’

His comment sparked mockery on social media with people saying that they are embarrassed as well that John Brennan is a white male.

OpIndia Staff
John Brennan
Image Credit: Reuters
7

Former Director of the CIA, John Brennan, appeared on MSNBC on Monday where he proudly declared that he was embarrassed to be a White Male. Brennan, for the longest time, was reviled by liberals and human rights activists. But all of that changed when he made the first anti-Trump comment. He instantly became a hero.

John Brennan said that he is “increasingly embarrassed to be a white male these days, sparking laughter from the MSNBC anchor.” He went on to claim that there are “so few” Republicans Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney who value truth, honesty and integrity.

His comment sparked mockery on social media with people saying that they are embarrassed as well that John Brennan is a white male.

John Brennan may claim that there are far too few Republicans who value truth, however, his track record demonstrates that he is no beacon of truth either. He had to withdraw his name from consideration for the top CIA post in 2008 due to his past support for George Bush’s torture programs.

As counter-terrorism adviser under Barack Obama, Brennan lied outright when he denied civilian deaths in Pakistan as a consequence of drone strikes. He had claimed in 2011, “In the last year, ‘there hasn’t been a single collateral death because of the exceptional proficiency, precision of the capabilities that we’ve been able to develop,” before adding, if there are terrorists who are within an area where there are women and children or others, you know, we do not take such action that might put those innocent men, women and children in danger.”

Later, however, an independent study by the London-based Bureau of Investigative Journalism established that at least 45 civilians had lost their lives. John Brennan also supervised the most controversial of Obama’s policies, including signature strikes in Yemen, which essentially entailed eliminating people without knowing who they are. Journalist Glenn Greenwald described the process as “seizing the power to determine who will be marked for execution without any due process, oversight or transparency.”

The ACLU had urged the US Senate to not proceed with his nomination in 2013 “until it assesses the legality of his actions in past leadership positions in the CIA during the early years of the George W. Bush administration and in his current role in the ongoing targeted killing program”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJohn brennan white male
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

A woman molested, a father murdered, a Samajwadi Party leader accused: Here is all you need to know about the Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
"Aatankwadi hain woh", Hathras victim Pooja exclaimed, expressing her angst against the SP leader for killing her father
News Reports

Ajay Maken becomes one of the first party leaders to take COVID-19 jab even as Congress maintains silence over vaccination drive

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Ajay Maken, along with his wife, mother and mother-in-law took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine this morning at Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Delhi

FIR against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Abdul Rehman for molestation, assault, was earlier booked for anti-CAA violence

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Abdul Rehman, who is a legislator from the Seelampur constituency, claimed that the allegations against him are 'false' and 'baseless'.

Dissenting Congress leaders plan to hold another event in Haryana, question party’s election strategy in West Bengal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hitting out at the Congress, G-23 leader Anand Sharma questioned the decision of the party to forge an alliance with radical cleric Abbas Siddiqui's Indian Secular Front (ISF).

‘Go drink urine’: Pro-Khalistani elements attack ‘Tiranga and Maple rally’ organised by Canadian Indians, insult the Tricolour

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pro-Khalistani elements attack a 'Tiranga and Maple' rally organised by Indian Canadians to celebrate the co-ordination between the two countries.

After Khalistanis, Akali Dal and Sikh religious body extend support to Deep Sidhu who desecrated Red Fort during Republic Day riots

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa revealed that Delhi Sikh Gurudwara body has extended legal support to Deep Sidhu.

Recently Popular

Crime

‘Inserted her hand claiming she was planting a tree’: LGBT activist Divya Dureja accused of sexual assault under pretext of shamanic ritual

OpIndia Staff -
A popular LGBT activist Divya Dureja has been accused of sexual assault by Elodie Gendron under pretext of a Shamanic ritual.
Read more
Fact-Check

The Hindu ‘journalist’ Suhasini Haidar puts out misinformation about ISRO satellite launch: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Suhasini Haidar, National Editor of 'The Hindu', put out false information on social media in attempt to mislead the public.
Read more
Editor's picks

Gujarat: Ahmedabad woman Ayesha commits suicide by jumping into Sabarmati River, last video message goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Ayesha, a young woman, can be heard announcing her decision to commit suicide.
Read more
News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
News Reports

Rashmi Samant, president-elect of Oxford Student Union resigns after online attacks over her Hindu roots and old social media posts

OpIndia Staff -
An Oxford University staff member dragged Rashmi's parents in the controversy, using their display picture which had Lord Ram's photo.
Read more
News Reports

Australian media slam Justin Trudeau for abstaining vote against China, calls his government the most pathetic in the history of the Five Eyes

OpIndia Staff -
Sky News Australia host called Justin Trudeau government the most pathetic in the history of Five Eyes nations
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,147FansLike
521,262FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com