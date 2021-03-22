Monday, March 22, 2021
Hindu Jagran Manch members outrage, burn effigy of Farrukhabad city magistrate after he calls Holi ‘nashe ka tyauhar’

The city magistrate Ashok Kumat Maurya reportedly called Holi a "Nashe ka Tyauhar" (a festival of drugs), triggering fury amongst the members of the Hindu outfit, who took to the streets to protest.

OpIndia Staff
Farrukhabad Holi
Farrukhabad city magistrate calls Holi 'nashe ka tyauhar', Hindu outfir burns his effigy
Members of Hindu Jagran Manch staged a protest and burnt an effigy of the city magistrate Ashok Kumat Maurya in the Chowk Bazar area in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district following his controversial remark on the Holi, a popular ancient Hindu festival.

According to a report by Bharat Samachar, a Hindi TV channel owned by Time Today Media Network Private Limited, the city magistrate Ashok Kumat Maurya reportedly called Holi a “Nashe ka Tyauhar” (a drug festival), triggering fury amongst the members of the Hindu outfit. Maurya reportedly made the controversial remark during a peace committee meeting held in Kotwali Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh on March 21 (Sunday).

Owing to the upcoming gram panchayat elections scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh shortly, a peace committee meeting was held to discuss the arrangements which need to be made in the city during the upcoming festivals like Shab-e-Baaraat and Holi. It was during this meeting, the city magistrate reportedly said that Holi is a festival in which people indulge in consuming alcohol and doing drugs. Since Holi is a festival of drugs, the administration has to keep strict vigilance on any such dubious activities being pulled off in the city during the festivity, said Maurya.

“If you receive information about the sale of such alcohol or any other drug, inform the police immediately”, said Maurya.

This remark riled up advocate Dr Deepak Dwivedi, also present in the meeting. Dwivedi expressed strong displeasure and asked the city magistrate to immediately take back his words and apologise.

Examples of Hinduphobic rants on Holi by the left-liberals and Islamists

This is, however, not the first time someone was seen maligning Hindu festivals. Almost every year, the left-wing propagandist and Islamists supported by ‘secular’ media outfits have made concerted efforts to portray Hindu festivals like Holi in a bad light.

Last year, social media users took to social media to liken Holi to ‘rape’ and ‘molestation’ and ‘rape culture’  While some so-called liberals said Holi is celebrated to ‘molest’ women, Islamists claimed that Hindu men are jealous of Muslim men so they want to molest Muslim women on Holi.

This blatant display of Hinduphobia is not only confined to this year or for that matter last year. Prior to that, the ultra-leftist website The Quint, in an attempt to malign the Hindu festival of colours, had proceeded to brand the Holi festival as an occasion used by kids to unleash terror on the streets.

Another notorious media outlet – Scroll known for its anti-Hindu inclinations had resorted to publishing a post sending those celebrating the festival of Holi on a guilt trip by pointing out the terrible water crisis gripping the country.

Farrukhabad Holi
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

