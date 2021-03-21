Indian Railways to introduce new variant of LHB AC 3-tier economy coaches

The Indian Railways coach factory in Kapurthala has successfully completed the trial of the first prototype of Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) AC three-tier economy class coach.

A new variant of LHB AC three-tier coach will have a number of features



✅Increased passenger capacity of 83 berths



✅AC ducting by providing individual vents for all berths



✅Increased headroom in the middle and upper berths



and much more.



The Indian Railways have planned to introduce the new German LHB AC 3-tier economy class coaches in express and mail trains with pre-existing LHB coaches. However, premium trains such as Duronto, Rajdhani and Shatabdi will be exempted from this new scheme. The Indian Railways have taken several steps to enhance the comfort of train passengers by improving security systems, modernising existing coaches, and revamping the electrical and lighting system

The new variant of LHB AC 3-tier economy class coaches have passenger capacity of 83 berths. These berths have been designed to reduce weight, ensure higher maintainability and increase the comfort of passengers. The new variant will also see mobile charging points for each berth along with individual reading lights. All such berths will have AC ducting for individual vents. Indian Railways is also planning to assign magazines, water bottles and cell phones in the new coaches. There will also be provisions for a foldable snack table for each berth.

To ensure passenger comfort, the Indian Railways will introduce more head space for the middle and upper berths along with improvised ladders for their access. Passengers will also have more floor space due to the introduction of electrical panels with reduced footprint on desks. In the new variant, the Indian Railways have improved their washrooms and also introduced luminescent aisle markers. Besides, differently-abled individuals will be provided with wheelchair access and friendly lavatories in compliance with the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan rules.