A video has gone viral on social media where a Narendra Modi supporter chants ‘Narendra Modi Zindabad’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ amid a crowd of ‘farmer’ leader Rakesh Tikait and his supporters.

In the undated video, the crowd can first be heard hailing Rakesh Tikait. And suddenly, at around 20 seconds, one man, in a loud, booming voice hails PM Narendra Modi. He chants ‘Narendra Modi Zindabad’, pushing Tikait and his supporters into a stunned silence. For a few minutes they watch quietly this man chant ‘Narendra Modi Zindabad’. Eventually, after overcoming the initial shock, they start chanting anti-Modi slogans even as the Modi supporter holds his ground, shouting over them.

It is not immediately clear where the video was shot. Tikait was recently in Bengal to campaign against the BJP in the upcoming West Bengal elections. He has extended support to the ruling TMC led by Mamata Banerjee who is currently the CM of West Bengal.