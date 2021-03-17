The Supreme Court of Pakistan slammed the Imran Khan government on Monday over the delay in convening a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for the last two months. A two-member bench of the Pakistan Supreme Court comprising of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq reportedly said that either the government of Pakistan is not capable of running the country, or it is unable to make decisions.

The Supreme Court reprimanded the Imran Khan government for passing an ordinance delimitation of constituencies in Punjab

According to reports, the Supreme Court of Pakistan expressed disappointment over the issuance of a fresh ordinance on delimitation of constituencies by the Punjab Governor and referred the matter to the Chief Justice. Quoting the Election Commission, Justice Isa said that the ordinance had created complications. He said that the Punjab government did not want the local elections to be held. The court remarked, “The entire Punjab Assembly was bypassed on the request of one individual, even as the Punjab government does not intend to conduct the local body elections”.

On being informed that no decision regarding the census was taken in the CCI, the Supreme Court lambasted the Pakistan government for failing to take any decision. “Is it not a priority of the government to release the census results”, Justice Isa asked highlighting that the last census was held in 2017. The judge asked the government why it failed to take a decision in the CCI despite the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) having government in three provinces along with its allies. “Despite the government in three provinces, the decision has been taken in the council. Isn’t it the responsibility of the Pakistan government to release the results of the census?”, asked the judge. Objecting to the postponement of the CCI meetings despite the order of the court, Justice Isa termed it an insult to the court and said there were no war conditions preventing the CCI meeting. He said that the meeting could be held online.

The court questioned the manner in which the country is being run

The Additional Attorney General informed the court that CCI is scheduled to take place on March 24. He said that it was a sensitive matter and that the government wanted to take a decision with consensus. To this Justice Isa responded by questioning the Imran Khan government for keeping the CCI report confidential. “Are good deeds being kept a secret? It raises questions”, said Justice Isa. The judge reprimanded the Pakistan government asking whether the country was going to be run in that manner. The court said that the people needed to know what the provinces and the Centre are doing.