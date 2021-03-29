Monday, March 29, 2021
Home Politics Tamil Nadu CM cries during election rally after being called 'illegitimate child' by DMK...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Tamil Nadu CM cries during election rally after being called ‘illegitimate child’ by DMK leader A Raja: Here is what he said

On Saturday, DMK leader and MP A Raja triggered a massive row by making vile comments against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS), saying that he was “born of an illegitimate affair as a premature baby.”

OpIndia Staff
Tamil Nadu CM cries during rally after A Raja calls him 'illegitimate' child
Edappadi Palaniswami (left), A Raja (right), images via TOI and Free Press Journal
4

A day after DMK leader A Raja claimed that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) was “born of an illegitimate affair as a premature baby,” Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) was seen crying over the remarks during an election rally on Sunday.

While addressing a gathering in North Chennai, the Tamil Nadu CM asked, “What a disgusting speech it was. Is this how they speak if the chief minister is a common man? If this is the condition of the chief minister, who will protect the common people?” He said, “My mother was born in a village. She was a farmer, she worked day and night. She is no more now.”

EPS added, “How disgusting was that comment which he made. Imagine what will happen to women if such people come to power. A lesson should be taught to people who say filthy (things) about women and motherhood.” While bursting into tears, he emphasised that mothers occupy a high position in Indian society irrespective of their wealth. He pointed out that those who disrespect them would be punished by God.

On Saturday, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) lodged a complaint with the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer offensive remarks made by A Raja. The Greater Chennai police have lodged a case based on the complaint. “The case was filed under the Indian Penal Code and Representation of People Act,” Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal emphasised.

A Raja has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 127 (1) (inciting others to act in a disorderly manner), Sections 153 (provocative speech to cause riot), and uttering 294 B (obscene words). A similar case has been registered by the Meensuritti police on Sunday. The development comes days ahead of the upcoming State Legislative elections in Tamil Nadu, which are scheduled to commence from April 6.

The Background of the controversy

On Saturday, DMK leader and MP A Raja triggered a massive row by making vile comments against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS), saying that he was “born of an illegitimate affair as a premature baby.” According to reports, A Raja, who was campaigning for DMK’s Thousand light constituency candidate Dr N Ezhilan on Friday, reportedly abused Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami by referring to him as an illegitimate child.

Drawing a comparison between DMK Chief MK Stalin and CM EPS leadership, A Raja claimed that DMK chief Stalin was a true leader as he was born of pure blood and by legitimate means. However, according to Raja, Edappadi Palaniswami was born premature and was born out of an illegitimate relationship.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Sadhu found brutally murdered in Bulanshahr temple, police on alert

OpIndia Staff -
Preliminary investigation has revealed that the Sadhu's throat was slit using a sharp weapon.
Crime

Violent protests erupt after death of a Nigerian national, while protestors blame Delhi Police, police cites CCTV footage that tells a different tale

OpIndia Staff -
The sudden death of the Nigerian national sparked violent protests by African nationals who created ruckus and broke glasses at DDU hospital.

Stranded ship ‘Ever Given’ that blocked Suez Canal refloated: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The 400-metre (430-yard) long Ever Given was successfully re-floated at 4.30 am local time (0230 GMT) and was being secured, Inchcape, a global provider of marine services, said on Twitter.

The Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Act, the 4 amendments, what they mean and why the outrage by media is misplaced

OpIndia Explains S. Sudhir Kumar -
Amendments are being made to “THE GOVERNMENT OF NATIONAL CAPITAL TERRITORY OF DELHI ACT, 1991”, passed by Congress when in power

‘I don’t do so much even for CM, are you kidding me?’: TMC MP Nusrat gets angry during rally, video goes viral

Politics OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan was spotted losing her temper during a rally.

‘Goons holding Kisan Union flags wanted to lynch me’: BJP MLA Arun Narang tells OpIndia a day after he was assaulted in Punjab

News Reports Anurag -
BJP MLA Arun Narang was attacked by goons holding Kisan Union flags on Saturday by anti farm law protesters.

Recently Popular

Politics

Punjab: Anti-farm law protestors attack BJP MLA, strip him naked after thrashing him

OpIndia Staff -
'Farmer protestors' in Punjab attacked BJP MLA from Abohar, Arun Narang, and tore off his clothes after thrashing him.
Read more
Politics

‘Everything cannot be made public’: Amit Shah confirms he met Sharad Pawar at Adani residence

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah subtly hinted that a meeting was held between the leadership of the two parties and added that not everything can be made public.
Read more
Politics

‘I don’t do so much even for CM, are you kidding me?’: TMC MP Nusrat gets angry during rally, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan was spotted losing her temper during a rally.
Read more
Sports

Manchester United FC attacked on social media for wishing their Hindu supporters a happy Holi

OpIndia Staff -
Manchester United Football Club wished Hindus a happy Holi on the occasion of the festival of colours.
Read more
World

Bangladesh: Islamists chant ‘direct action’, attack Hindu temples to protest PM Modi’s visit

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists in Bangladesh attacked Hindu Temples to protest against the official visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Sharad Pawar to be wheeled into surgery on 31st March, all engagements cancelled: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Nawab Malik informed that Sharad Pawar had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following pain in his abdomen.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,021FansLike
526,405FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com