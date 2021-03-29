Tamil Nadu CM cries during rally after A Raja calls him 'illegitimate' child

A day after DMK leader A Raja claimed that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) was “born of an illegitimate affair as a premature baby,” Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) was seen crying over the remarks during an election rally on Sunday.

While addressing a gathering in North Chennai, the Tamil Nadu CM asked, “What a disgusting speech it was. Is this how they speak if the chief minister is a common man? If this is the condition of the chief minister, who will protect the common people?” He said, “My mother was born in a village. She was a farmer, she worked day and night. She is no more now.”

EPS added, “How disgusting was that comment which he made. Imagine what will happen to women if such people come to power. A lesson should be taught to people who say filthy (things) about women and motherhood.” While bursting into tears, he emphasised that mothers occupy a high position in Indian society irrespective of their wealth. He pointed out that those who disrespect them would be punished by God.

On Saturday, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) lodged a complaint with the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer offensive remarks made by A Raja. The Greater Chennai police have lodged a case based on the complaint. “The case was filed under the Indian Penal Code and Representation of People Act,” Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal emphasised.

A Raja has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 127 (1) (inciting others to act in a disorderly manner), Sections 153 (provocative speech to cause riot), and uttering 294 B (obscene words). A similar case has been registered by the Meensuritti police on Sunday. The development comes days ahead of the upcoming State Legislative elections in Tamil Nadu, which are scheduled to commence from April 6.

The Background of the controversy

On Saturday, DMK leader and MP A Raja triggered a massive row by making vile comments against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS), saying that he was “born of an illegitimate affair as a premature baby.” According to reports, A Raja, who was campaigning for DMK’s Thousand light constituency candidate Dr N Ezhilan on Friday, reportedly abused Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami by referring to him as an illegitimate child.

Drawing a comparison between DMK Chief MK Stalin and CM EPS leadership, A Raja claimed that DMK chief Stalin was a true leader as he was born of pure blood and by legitimate means. However, according to Raja, Edappadi Palaniswami was born premature and was born out of an illegitimate relationship.