Saturday, March 13, 2021
Watch: TMC leader insults ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra dares her to talk about ‘Allah hu Akbar’

OpIndia Staff
WB: BJP leader Sambit Patra slams TMC MP for mocking Hindu sentiments
Sambit Patra (left), Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar (right), image via ABP Ananda
On Friday, firebrand BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP named Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar for mocking Hindu sentiments.

During a debate held on ABP News over the recent ‘Chandi Path’ theatrics of Mamata Banerjee ahead of the Vidhan Sabha polls, Dastidar claimed that the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ was being used to kill people. “We know Lord Ram had worshipped Goddess Durga prior to killing the demon king Ravana. We call it Akaal Bodhon. It is celebrated in West Bengal during the Autumn (Sarat) season. So, we give equal importance to Lord Ram as well… We just don’t kill people in the name of Jai Shri Ram,” the TMC leader said.

The show host, Romana Issar Khan, concluded from her statements that BJP has been trying to conceal several heinous acts under the garb of the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan. She also pointed out that Union Textile Minister had come with a new religious slogan – “Bolche aber Nandigram, sobar mukhe Jai Shri Ram (Nandigram is reverberating with the chants of Jai Shri Ram).” Khan claimed that ahead of the upcoming polls, both parties have been engrossed in religious politics.

BJP leader and spokesperson Sambit Patra, who had been waiting patiently for his turn, hit out at TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar for trying to gain political mileage at the expense of Hindu sentiments. Pointing out the hypocrisy of the ruling dispensation in West Bengal, he emphasised, “Can you talk about those who hurl bombs by yelling Allah hu Akbar? Can you say that several terrorists commit crimes by chanting Allah hu Akbar? Can you or Mamata Banerjee accept the fact that someone has been beheaded or his throat slit because of Allah hu Akbar?”

Patra further added, “You will never say this. But, you easily came to the conclusion that incidents of rapes are preceded by slogans of Jai Shri Ram. You also insinuated that Jai Shri Ram is a cry for murder.” After being caught off guard, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed to be an ardent devotee of Lord Ram, Goddess Durga, Goddess Saraswati. “You cannot be a devotee of Lord Ram or Goddess Durga,” Sambit Patra snapped at her.

TMC leader wants to ban ‘Jai Shri Ram’, claims Lord Rama loved beef

Earlier in January, TMC heavyweight leader Madan Mitra said, “Jai Shri Ram, we have to ban this slogan. I am going to the High Court. This is Bharatvarsha. Why are you saying Jai Shri Ram? You are excluding Sita. Can there be Ramayana without Sita? It means you have been trying to implement the NRC from the beginning.

He also mocked Hindu sentiments by claiming that Lord Ram would not eat unless beef was cooked by Goddess Sita herself. Mitra has been handed an election ticket by the TMC from Kamarhati constituency in North 24 Parganas for the upcoming polls.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

