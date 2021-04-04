Iraq: Baby born with three penises, creates history

In a rarest of the rare occurrences, a baby in Iraq is born with three penises. The baby is believed to be first human ever to be born like this. This condition is known as triphallia. Apparently, having more than one penis is not a new phenomena. Diphallia, where a child is born with two penises, is a documented occurrence and takes place in around one in 5-6 million live births. However, this three-month old child has three penises.

As per doctors, however, only one of the three could be his ‘true penis’. The other two penises will be supernumerary and do not possess urethrae. Hence, they could not function as normal penises. The two extra penises were removed surgically without any adverse effects.

As per reports, there does not seem to be any particular cause for this condition. The child was neither exposed to drugs in womb nor is there any family history of genetic aberrations.

The Kurd baby from Duhok was brought to hospital due to swelling in scrotum. However, the doctors observed that there were two extra penises. One 2-centimeter (0.8-inch) penis sprouting near the root of his primary penis, and another one-centimeter-long schlong situated under his sack.

Indian boy first to have three penises

In 2015, a baby born in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, had three penises, of which two had erectile tissue. His anus was also absent. After his birth, the doctors created an incision on lower left side of his stomach to let the excreta pass. While he was one of the first cases with three penises, he was not documented in a medical journal.

Subsequently, doctors in Mumbai removed the rudimentary penis and joined the two functional penis by wrapping skin around them. An anal path was also created through his rectum to facilitate passage of excreta. Once the anal path healed, the stomach incision was closed.