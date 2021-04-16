Friday, April 16, 2021
James O’Keefe to sue as Twitter suspends accounts days after Project Veritas exposed CNN Technical Director making shocking claims on video

After the ‘first part’ of the release which showed CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester admitting that CNN ran a dedicated propaganda campaign against then US President Donald Trump, another video was released by Project Veritas where the technical director admits that the news network hyped up the Covid-19 death figures

US journalism venture Project Veritas has made a series of exposes of the CNN news network in the USA. CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester went on five Tinder dates with a Project Veritas agent where he made a series of shocking revelations including how they ran a dedicated propaganda campaign against former President Donald Trump and how they hyped the COVID-19 pandemic for better ratings. Now, Twitter has suspended the accounts of Project Veritas and their founder James O’Keefe.

Reportedly, Twitter has responded to queries about why the accounts of Project Veritas and Keefe were suspended. According to reports, Twitter has said, “The account was permanently suspended for violating the Twitter Rules on platform manipulation and spam.”

Author and Editor-at-large of @TPostMillennial, Andy Ngo, took to Twitter to post a statement issued by James O’Keefe after both accounts of Project Veritas and Keefe were suspended.

James O’Keefe of Project Veritas in his statement said that he will be suing Twitter for defamation since they had claimed that he was running ‘multiple fake accounts. Saying that the claim by Twitter was false and defamatory, James O’Keefe said that Twitter ‘will pay’ for their decision to ban them based on this fake claim. He further said that the complaint will be filed on Monday.

American conservatives are outraged about the blatant suppression of free speech by Twitter and how big-tech seems to be colluding with big media to suppress voices that bring out the uncomfortable truth. Twitter and its tyranny have been apparent not just in the USA but also in several other parts of the world, including India.

Revelations against CNN made by Project Veritas and James O’Keefe

After the ‘first part’ of the release which showed CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester admitting that CNN ran a dedicated propaganda campaign against then US President Donald Trump, another video was released by Project Veritas where the technical director admits that the news network hyped up the Covid-19 death figures and hoped for more deaths to drive up its ratings.

The technical director also admits that there is nothing such as unbiased news “It just doesn’t exist,” he said. He also says CNN provides a platform to only those people who will peddle the narrative the network wants them to peddle.

