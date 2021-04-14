US journalism venture Project Veritas has made a series of exposes of the CNN news network in the USA. CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester went on five Tinder dates with a Project Veritas agent where he made a series of shocking revelations.

After the ‘first part’ of the release which showed Chester admitting that CNN ran a dedicated propaganda campaign against then US President Donald Trump, another video has been released where the technical director admits that the news network hyped up the Covid-19 death figures and hoped for more deaths to drive up its ratings.

BREAKING: CNN Insider admits they hyped COVID to drive ratings. Hoped more people died. pic.twitter.com/U2PYlXNF0k — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 14, 2021

In the latest video, Charlie Chester says, “Sad news doesn’t do well with ratings. You know, like if you can get someone impassioned, that does really well with ratings. Sad news back-to-back-to-back, doesn’t do really well, unless it affects them directly.”

“Covid? Gangbusters with ratings, right? Which is why we constantly have the (Covid) death toll on the side. Which I have a major problem with how we’re tallying how many die every day. Because I’ve even looked at it and been like, look at it and be like, let’s make it higher. Like why isn’t it high enough, you know, today? Like it would make our point better if it was higher,” he said.

Charlie Chester continued, “And I’m like, what am I f**king rallying for? That’s a problem that we’re doing that. You know?” He claims to have been told by a head of the network, “There’s nothing that you’re doing right now that makes me want to stick. Put the numbers back up, because that’s the most enticing thing that we had. So put it back up.”

The technical director also admits that there is nothing such as unbiased news “It just doesn’t exist,” he said. He also says CNN provides a platform to only those people who will peddle the narrative the network wants them to peddle.