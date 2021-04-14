Wednesday, April 14, 2021
CNN staffer reveals to Project Veritas spy how they ran pro-Biden propaganda to get Donald Trump out of office

In what is part one of the expose, CNN employee appears to be boasting how they (CNN) got him (Biden) through this term.

CNN staffer Charlie Chester caught admitting channel ran anti-Trump propaganda ahead of 2020 elections
In a major scoop, US-based journalist James O’Keefe of Project Veritas released secretly recorded various videos of CNN staffer describing how the media house ran a pro-Biden propaganda ahead of US 2020 elections to make sure Donald Trump is voted out of office.

CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester went on five Tinder dates with the Project Veritas spy where he ended up making the damning revelations.

In what is part one of the expose, Chester appears to be boasting how they (CNN) got him (Biden) through this term. “We would always show shots of him jogging, him in aviator shades, like you paint him (Biden) as a young geriatric,” he could be seen in one of the videos. In another clip of the video, he admits ‘creating’ story about Trump’s health and how it was a propaganda. “Look what we did. We got Trump out. I am a hundred percent going to say it,” he boasts that had it not been for CNN, Biden might not have won the elections.

Further in the video he says that the focus at CNN was to get Trump out of office without really being explicit about it. He reveals that the ‘next focus’ will be climate change awareness. He admits that ‘fear sells’ and hence will resort to fear-mongering regarding the climate change.

Explaining how they created a propaganda around Trump’s health, Chester said that Trump’s hand was shaking and hence CNN brought health experts to discuss the same to ‘tell a story’ which was based purely on speculation. CNN tried to create a narrative that Trump was neurologically damaged and that he was ‘losing it’ and he’s unfit to be president. “We were creating a story that we didn’t know anything about,” he admits oblivious to the fact the was on camera.

In another video he explains step-by-step on how propaganda machinery works at CNN. Answering to a query on how propaganda works, Chester gives example of Matt Gaetz, a Republican who is a ‘problem’ for the Democrats in passing laws since he is very conservative. Hence, Democrats need to get him out and hence CNN would keep running the stories that keep hurting him ‘so it can’t be buried’. “If we keep pushing it, it is helping us (CNN),” he explained.

Subsequent to the expose, Charlie Chester’s LinkedIn where he boasted about playing an integral part in 2020 Presidential elections, has been deleted.

When he was confronted with the evidence, Chester refused to answer the questions. Chester then just walked away as O’Keefe asked him about CNN helping a certain political candidate (Biden) for Presidential office.

As per reports, Chester was approached by Project Veritas through dating app Tinder by unidentified Project Veritas employee who claimed to be a nurse. The duo initially bonded over Chester’s health concerns.

