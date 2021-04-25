Punjab Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal was seen in a video dancing at a private party amid the coronavirus pandemic, flouting all Covid-19 norms. No one present in the party including the MLA can be seen with a mask.

NETAS ONLY PREACH!#Punjab: Congress MLA Balwinder Singh was seen in a video attending a party and dancing where all norms of #Covid protocol violated. pic.twitter.com/tXqtuE54om — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) April 25, 2021

The shocking visuals of the MLA of the ruling party dancing at a party come at a time when the state of Punjab is reeling under the Covid-19 crisis.

Mismanagement in Punjab

On Sunday morning we carried the news of six critical patients succumbing to Covid-19 in Punjab’s Amritsar due to lack of oxygen supply at a hospital. The utter mismanagement in Punjab also revealed how over 250 ventilators sent by the central government were gathering dust in the fag end of March in the Punjab state government’s warehouse amidst the second wave.

The state of Punjab recorded its highest ever single-day jump in new coronavirus cases with a record 6,762 on Friday, a spike of 23.93 per cent from the previous day.

Also, the number of patients on ventilator and oxygen support is on a rise in the state. As of April 01, 334 Covid-19 patients were on oxygen support. The latest data is not yet available. The shortage of oxygen supply has forced the Punjab government to release an order to state’s iron and steel industries to shut operations and divert oxygen for medical use

PM Cares Fund had allocated Rs 201.58 for the installation of 162 dedicated pressure swing adoption (PSA) medical oxygen general plants in January out of which 2 were to be installed in Punjab. However, the work is still pending.