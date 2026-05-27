HomeNews ReportsDetect–Delete–Deport explained: How the Suvendu Adhikari govt plans to enforce the immigration laws to...
News Reports
Updated:

Detect–Delete–Deport explained: How the Suvendu Adhikari govt plans to enforce the immigration laws to identify and remove Bangladeshi infiltrators

Bangladeshi infiltrators are reportedly turning up at BSF checkpoints in West Bengal as intensified verification and deportation measures gather pace after the change in political power in the state. The development has brought the illegal immigration debate back to the centre of Bengal politics.

Aditi
CM Suvebdu Adhikari has adopted a stringent approach towards illegal immigration in West Bengal.
Representational Image generated via ChatGPT

Visuals of large numbers of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants queued up before Border Security Force (BSF) checkposts are emerging in West Bengal. Bangladeshi infiltrators are turning up at the checkposts, accompanied by their families, willing to return to their country as they see the political landscape in the state is no longer conducive to their illegal and unwanted stay.

These Bangladeshi nationals entered India illegally and have been living here comfortably like citizens. Some of them have been residing here for decades, earning a living and, in many cases, availing of the benefits of welfare schemes by forging documents. They settled and mushroomed in the state owing to the wilful negligence of the previous governments, which found a vote bank among them.

However, the situation has now changed with the long-anticipated change in political power in the state following the 2026 Assembly elections. The scale of the ‘reverse migration’ is unprecedented and is a direct result of the newly elected Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s directive to the state officials to immediately commence the deportation proceedings against Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Earlier, such scenes appeared in the state during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise conducted in the state by the Election Commission of India (ECI) ahead of the assembly elections. During the SIR, the ECI revised the electoral roll in the state to conduct free and fair elections by eliminating bogus and invalid voters. This led to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, who had been living here without or with forged documents, fleeing to their home country.

The BJP government in West Bengal is fulfilling its election promise

Illegal immigration, border security and demographic change were some of the key issues in the BJP election campaigns in the state. The resounding victory of the BJP in the West Bengal assembly elections proves that the issues raised by the party in its election campaign resonated with the people of the state.

Soon after swearing in, Adhikari, who led the BJP to a sweeping victory in the state, clamped down on illegal immigration, which has plagued the state for decades. In one of the first decisions that Adhikari made as the Chief Minister, he announced the policy of ‘Detect, Delete and Deport’ to uproot the long-standing menace of illegal immigration.

The policy was operationalised this week with the district authorities setting up ‘holding centres’ for undocumented immigrants ahead of deportation as directed by the Chief Minister. Reiterating his government’s zero-tolerance policy towards illegal immigration after an event in Kalyani, CM Adhikari told the illegal immigrants living in West Bengal to leave as soon as possible, warning them of stringent action.

“They should leave. They are Bangladeshis. Their government should accept them. We have instructed the police that they shouldn’t be sent to jails. Are they our in-laws that the country would have to pay for their food, clothes and medicines? Leave at the earliest. Else the government would do what needs to be done,” Adhikari stated in clear terms, addressing the media in Nadia district.

The previous TMC government harboured Bangladeshi infiltrators

The illegal cross-border migration of Bangladeshi nationals into India has been a long-standing challenge in West Bengal. Illegal immigrants not only strained the already scarce resources in the state but also posed a threat to law and order and national security. For several decades, illegal immigration in the state has been associated with communal tensions, resource allocation debates, and national security discussions and has also been an influential factor in the electoral politics.

Over the year, the security agencies raised concerns about illegal immigrants being involved in human trafficking networks, cattle smuggling, criminal syndicates, and even terror activities. Unchecked illegal immigration in West Bengal has altered demographics in several bordering districts, strained public infrastructure, and weakened internal security. However, the state agencies have been unable to effectively deal with the problem due to a lack of political will on the part of the previous Mamata Banerjee government.

The previous TMC government’s unwillingness to put a curb on illegal immigration, despite its direct impact on the people of West Bengal, exposes how the government chose electoral politics over national security and the interests of its own people. While the TMC did not take any independent measures to address illegal immigration, it also failed to cooperate with the central government on the issue. The TMC government’s intent with respect to the issue of illegal immigration became evident when it did not implement the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in 2025 to accelerate the verification process of Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators. The number of illegal immigrants grew unchecked under the political patronage of the TMC regime, amplifying the challenge for the security agencies.

However, with a changed political approach regarding illegal immigration, the West Bengal government is finally enforcing long-neglected laws and intensifying verification drives and stricter scrutiny of identity documents. As the vision of the governments at the centre and the state regarding the issue of illegal immigration has aligned, the security agencies are now backed by the necessary political will to take action against the problem.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Aditi
Aditi

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Pakistan’s Lahore name restoration plan hits Islamist wall: How radical backlash forced Maryam Nawaz govt to retreat and exposed Islamabad’s ‘inclusive’ image facade

Rukma Rathore -

Bengaluru woman tests negative for Ebola as India steps up vigil against the deadly virus gripping African countries: Here is what the disease is...

Aditi -

Byju Raveendran’s legal troubles deepen as Singapore court sentences him to six months in jail: Inside the court order and global cases against him

Shraddha Pandey -

Did India snub US Secretary of State Marco Rubio? The protocol debate and the larger message New Delhi sent to Washington

Shraddha Pandey -

Confusion, different answer sheets and more: What is the fiasco over CBSE Class 12 results, why the digital evaluation, OSM system, is under fire

Rukma Rathore -

BJP government’s attack on corruption in Bengal: Over 70 TMC leaders Municipal Chiefs, and Councilors arrested across districts in one week

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Deepak used money collected during membership drive pushed by Rahul Gandhi and leftists to meet his personal expenses instead of running gym, now...

Shraddha Pandey -

Polygamy ban, uniform inheritance rules, mandatory marriage registration, and more: Inside the proposed Assam Uniform Civil Code 2026

Shraddha Pandey -

Demographic resilience and smart borders as civilisational security: India’s long-term strategy for sustained rise amid geopolitical shifts

Divyansh Tiwari -

‘Indian billionaires buying foreign companies, India has slow growth’: BBC peddles propaganda around outbound acquisitions by Indian businesses

Shraddha Pandey -