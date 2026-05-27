“If my son had been shot, I would have felt less pain”: Why Gopal Sharma’s father said this and what happened to the 15-year-old in Greater Noida?

In Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, people are protesting after the murder of a 15-year-old boy, Gopal Sharma. The deceased victim’s family has alleged that the ninth-grade student was brutally murdered, and the police have yet to arrest the killers. The police, however, offer a completely different account. Several Brahmin organisations have taken to the streets, demanding the immediate arrest of those behind Gopal’s killing.

Gopal Sharma had been missing since May 21. Know the details of the first FIR

Gopal, son of Ravi Bhushan alias Bunty, a resident of Banwari Bans village in the Jewar Kotwali area, had been missing since 21st May 2026. The family searched for him but found no clues and filed a missing person’s FIR at the Jewar Kotwali on 22nd May.

According to the FIR copy accessed by OpIndia, Gopal’s father wrote in the complaint, “My son, Gopal Sharma, left his home between 3:30 and 4:00 pm on May 21, 2026, and has not returned yet. We have called all our relatives to find out. We request you to take this matter seriously and initiate a search for him as soon as possible.”

Upon receiving the complaint, the police registered an FIR and launched an investigation. On Saturday, 23rd May, Gopal Sharma’s body was recovered from a room in an abandoned house in Rohi village, four kilometres from his village. A Dainik Bhaskar report says that the teenager had severe head injuries and a large amount of blood was spilt in the room. Following this, the family suspected murder. Following this, the police detained several people and began questioning them.

Eyes gouged out, burnt with acid: Claims of brutality against the minor

In this case, claims of brutality have been made against Gopal Sharma. Gopal’s father, Bunty, told Zee News that the girl’s body was in such a horrible condition that it was unbearable to even look at it. The deceased child’s eyes were bulging, acid had been hurled over his body, and his tongue was cut. Gopal’s mother, Saroj Sharma, said that the condition of Gopal’s corpse was so bad that she couldn’t even look at it. Gopal’s grandmother said that something had been stuffed into Gopal’s mouth, and his eyes were bulging out.

Speaking to another news channel, complainant Bunty claimed that he had found the body himself. He added that the police have said they have arrested six people, but no one is telling him what happened to his son. He said, “I want an encounter [of the accused], I want a bulldozer.”

He said, “My son’s private parts were cut off, and he was subjected to such cruelty. If my son had been shot, I wouldn’t have felt as much pain as I do after hearing these things. Nails were driven into his hands, acid was poured on him, and he was urinated on.”

“My son’s private parts were cut off, and he was subjected to such cruelty. If my son had been shot, I wouldn’t have felt as much pain as I do after hearing these things. Nails were driven into his hands, acid was poured on him, and he was urinated on,” he added.

Major breakthrough: Three accused arrested after encounter

The investigation has now taken a significant turn. In a major operation, the Greater Noida police arrested three accused in connection with Gopal Sharma’s murder after an encounter.

The Greater Noida DCP announced on X that the case had been successfully solved and said three accused involved in the murder of the 15-year-old had been apprehended in an injured condition following a police encounter.

The arrests come after days of public outrage, protests and mounting pressure on authorities to identify and apprehend those responsible.

What the Greater Noida Police said about the claims of brutalities inflicted on Gopal Sharma

While the claims of brutalities against the 15-year-old boy dominated media headlines, the police have refuted such reports. Speaking to OpIndia, DCP Praveen Ranjan Singh said that the child’s body was post-mortemed and videographed, and that no evidence of brutality was found; it was merely a rumour. The DCP also addressed the viral photo of the child’s body.

Regarding the viral photo and the gruesomeness seen in it, DCP Praveen Ranjan explained that the body appears this way due to decomposition, and that no other body parts were mutilated. Regarding the eyes visible in the photo, he said, “The body was decomposing, it was hot, and the room was as hot as a furnace.” He also dismissed claims on social media that the child had been raped.

Regarding the cause of death, the DCP stated that the post-mortem report indicated a head injury, but the exact cause of death is not yet known. He also ruled out a homicide.

The Greater Noida DCP wrote on X, “A case was registered at the Jewar police station by the plaintiff regarding the uninformed departure of his son, Gopal, aged approximately 15 years. Upon receiving the information, the Jewar police, along with the family, began searching for Gopal. Meanwhile, local police received information that the boy’s body was in an empty house in Rohi village.”

The DCP further wrote, “Acting promptly on the information received, the police force immediately reached the spot and called the field unit/forensic team to inspect the scene. A post-mortem examination of the deceased’s body has been conducted after filling out a Panchnama. According to the post-mortem report, the alleged allegations of cutting of private parts and acid attack on the eyes are completely false and misleading. Four police teams have been formed to investigate the incident; important clues have been found. A successful investigation will be carried out soon.”

@noidapolice @myogioffice @dgpup @dmgbnagar aap sabhi se nivedan hai ki is vishay par sakht se sakht karyawahi kare, ye kya ho raha hai hamare UP me, yogi ka naam kharab kar rahe hai kuch , please do something about this. pic.twitter.com/N9oitL0BJS — ANUJ Singh (@anujradhika) May 27, 2026

Strict action will be taken against Gopal Sharma’s killers: BJP MLA

Shalabh Mani Tripathi, BJP MLA from Deoria Sadar, stated that he has spoken to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) regarding the incident. Shalabh Mani wrote on X, “My heart is deeply saddened by the brutal murder of innocent boy Gopal Sharma in Greater Noida. Those who carried out this crime cannot be called human; they are brutes and will be treated as brutes.”

He further wrote, “Yogi Adityanath’s government is taking swift action on this matter. I have also spoken to Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajiv Krishna and STF Chief Amitabh Yash about this incident and have urged them to take the strongest possible action against the perpetrators. Our condolences are with the victim’s family; the incident will be revealed soon.”

ग्रेटर नोएडा में मासूम बालक गोपाल शर्मा की जघन्य हत्या से हृदय अत्यंत व्यथित है, इस घटना को अंजाम देने वाले इंसान नहीं कहे जा सकते, वे दरिंदे हैं और उनके साथ दरिंदों जैसी ही कार्रवाई होगी, माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी की सरकार इस प्रकरण पर तेजी से कार्रवाई कर रही है,… — Dr. Shalabh Mani Tripathi (@shalabhmani) May 27, 2026

The anger of those upset by the police action is growing, and several social organisations have now reached out to the victim’s family. Members of the Rashtriya Brahmin Ekta Manch met with the victim’s family and warned of a major protest if action is not taken. Local Brahmin groups are also outraged, while the police have vowed to resolve the matter as soon as possible.