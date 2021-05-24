Amidst the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis, several incidents of brazen anti-Semitism have come to light. In one such case on Friday (May 21), a man yelled racist slurs at a rabbi and dropped a bag full of faeces outside a synagogue in Florida in the United States.

The incident took place at the Chabad of South Broward Synagogue in Hallandale Beach in Florida. A cellphone video has captured the unidentified man, screaming anti-Semitic remarks at a rabbi from atop his electric bicycle. He later returned barefoot, holding a bag containing human faeces. While wishing death upon Jews, he dropped the bag outside the synagogue.

Reportedly, the police have now launched an investigation into the case. The cops also informed that the accused also spat on a menorah (ancient Hebrew lampstand) near a sidewalk. While speaking about the matter, Hallandale Beach Police Captain RaShana Dabney-Donovan said, “Apparently, a young lady who was picking up her daughter from the Chabad witnessed this Black male dump what appeared to be a large bag or a pillowcase or some white cloth that contained human feces…It’s very important for us to combat these types of incidents”

The eyewitness recounted that she had gone to pick up her daughter from school at around 3:30 pm. “All of a sudden, I see this man standing there, no shoes. He was wearing a white tunic. I approached to see what was in the fabric, and it was feces. When he noticed I was following him, he started yelling, ‘[Expletive] Jews, you should not be doing this.”

Hallandale Beach Commissioner Anbelle Lima Taub emphasised that the timing of the incident is crucial as it coincides with the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. “It seems that every time there is an uprising or a situation globally or nationally, easily identifiable members of our religious community, specifically the Orthodox Jewish community, are a target,” she added.

Jewish people under attack across the world

As the tension escalated between Israel and Gaza, the attacks on Jewish people have increased worldwide. In London, hundreds of thousands of “peaceful protestors” marched for Palestine and raised slogans against the Jewish people. In a video from Belgium, Belgians chant “death to Jews” at the “pro-Palestinian” protest. It was all happening in the name of “freedom of expression”.

In a viral video, pro-Palestine protesters were seen advocating the rape of Jewish women. In another video, a man Jewish man was attacked in New York. The pro-Palestinian mob attacked him with a metal chair that led to a severe head injury. In a video from Canada, Pro-Palestinian mob was seen attacking a Jewish man. When a woman tried to save him, she was molested by the mob. Synagogues were also vandalised in Germany last week following the escalation of violence between Palestine and Israel. Protests and also become violent in France in Saturday.