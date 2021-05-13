In wake of the recent flare-up in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, many people, including celebrities, are indulging bigotry and hate online directed towards the Jewish people. On Wednesday, an anti-Semitic speech was on full display, with Pakistani actress Veena Malik misquoting Adolf Hitler himself, glorifying the Holocaust which killed six million Jews.

In a tweet, the reality show turned Twitter troll misattributed a quote to Adolf Hitler and wrote, ‘I would have killed all the Jews of the world… but I kept some to show the world why I killed them.”

The same fake Hitler quote has been used by many Palestine supporters online in order to justify their anti-Semitic bigotry. In reality, there is no evidence or documentation that back the claim that Hitler said those words.

I could have wiped out all the Jews in the world if I wanted to, but I left some Jews so that the world would know why I killed them”Hitler~”

The worst ones for a reason

Ya ALLAH help the muslims of palestine in this month of blessing #IsraeliAttackonAlAqsa #PrayForPalestine pic.twitter.com/AoWbp8rcMC — Sona Magsi (@sona_magsiii) May 9, 2021

This was humanity shown by @Palestine ..now they are facing them…Hitler was right and see the statement of Hitler…and if you have time please read the story written by @jomokenyatta gentlemen of the jungle and some foolish or may b heartless says they are with @israel.. pic.twitter.com/BK1DiQuJZ5 — Mohammed Adnan (@Adnan78394572) May 13, 2021

A mere perusal of online chatter reveals the anti-Jew rhetoric of Palestine supporters, with many of them directly justifying Hitler’s repulsive policies towards the Jewish people. Here are just a few examples.

Palestine want new hitler to teach the lesson of 1945 to Israelis #GazzaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/VJDmrJrmY5 — Masthan rocks MR (@masthan_mr) May 13, 2021

Palestine wasn’t responsible for “The holocaust”.

Anyway I feel sorry for “The holocaust”

But

I love Hitler.

🤷🏻🤷🏻#IsraeliAttackonAlAqsa #GetUnitedForPalestine — M Kamran Malik 🇵🇰 (@MKamranMalik16) May 11, 2021

Here we prove to you that Israel attacks people who do not have to pray to God

Israel and its criminal acts

Repeat what Hitler did to them

They want to burn us like they burned them, and they want to kill us like they killed them #Palestine #PalestineWillBeFree #AlAqsaMosque pic.twitter.com/gpr8P6W3IR — جفرا ‏𓂆 🇵🇸 (@haidr_1) May 8, 2021

The thing we can do is physical fight for Palestine. Lets fight physically not only on social media🇯🇴🇯🇴

# we _Need_ A _Hitler _Again#Palestinian#PalestinianLivesMatter #IsraeliTerrorism #PalestineWaitingForMuslims pic.twitter.com/hamA1p9fml — س_ع_و_د Qazi 🇵🇰🇯🇴🇹🇷 (@SaudQazi12) May 11, 2021

It’s pretty clear that these particular Palestine supporters have reduced the Israeli-Palestinian conflict into a Jew vs. Muslim conflict, therefore they have no problem in justifying Hitler’s atrocities. They approach the issue with bigotry towards Jewish people and that is why they have no issue in becoming Hitler-lovers, thus supporting the holocaust, which saw around 6 million Jews around the world perish under Hitler’s rule. However, Hitler’s own views on Islam are well-documented and very interesting, to say the least.

Hitler’s views on Islam

According to the memoirs of Nazi Minister of War Production Albert Speer, Hitler had high praise for Islam, wishing that it was the religion of the Germanic people. “The Mohammedan religion would have been much more compatible to us than Christianity. Why did it have to be Christianity with its meekness and flabbiness?” Hitler is quoted as saying.

According to Speer, Hitler wished that the Umayyad Caliphate had won the Battle of Tours against the Franks in 732. This particular battle is credited with stopping the influx of Islam further into Europe and saving Christianity in Europe.

“Had Charles Martel not been victorious at Poitiers — already, you see, the world had fallen into the hands of the Jews, so gutless a thing was Christianity! — then we should in all probability have been converted to Mohammedanism, that cult which glorifies heroism and which opens the seventh Heaven to the bold warrior alone. Then the Germanic races would have conquered the world. Christianity alone prevented them from doing so.” Hitler went on to say.

According to Speer, Hitler was convinced that had Islam taken root in central Europe at this time, the Germanic people would have become the “heirs of that religion” with Islam being “perfectly suited to the Germanic temperament”. Hitler said that while the Arabs, on account of their “racial inferiority”, would have been unable to handle the harsh climate and conditions of the region, and that instead the Islamized Germans would have “stood at the head of this Mohammedan Empire”. A “religion that believed in spreading the faith by the sword and in subjugating all nations to that faith”.

As per the book “Islam and Nazi Germany’s War” written by David Motadel, Muslims fought for both the Allies and the Axis in World War II. However, only the Nazis and the Islamists had a “spiritual romance” sharing mutual hatred of the Jews, the Bolsheviks, and liberal democracy.

“Made by Jews, led by Jews, therewith Bolshevism is the natural enemy of Islam”, wrote Mahomad Sabry, a Berlin-based propagandist for the Muslim Brotherhood in his book “Islam, Judaism, and Bolshevism”, a book which was recommended by the Nazi Reich to journalists.

“Islam incapable of terrorism”

In April 1942, Hitler became the first European leader to declare that Islam was “incapable of terrorism”. In September 1943, as Hitler was conquering more and more Muslim territory, Muslims became eligible for membership in the Nazi party.

In November 1944, Heinrich Himmler, a top-ranking Nazi and an architect of the Holocaust along with the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Haj Amin al-Husseini created the first school for military imams to serve “Muslimgermanics” at Dresden. This school was run by the Schutzstaffel (SS), a Nazi paramilitary organization in order to cater to Muslimgermanics who were the first non-Germanic volunteers for the SS.

Notwithstanding Hitler’s apparent admiration for Islam and Prophet Muhammad, and his willingness to work with Arab political leaders, he viewed Arabic people as racial and social inferiors. Therefore, it is very ironic that some of the same people who Hitler considered inferior, are now praising him and whitewashing his atrocities, in order to push their bigoted anti-Semitic agenda.