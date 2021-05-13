Thursday, May 13, 2021
Home Opinions Did you know? Adolf Hitler once wished he was Muslim
VarietyCulture and HistoryNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Did you know? Adolf Hitler once wished he was Muslim

"Made by Jews, led by Jews, therewith Bolshevism is the natural enemy of Islam", wrote Mahomad Sabry, a Berlin-based propagandist for the Muslim Brotherhood in his book "Islam, Judaism, and Bolshevism", a book which was recommended by the Nazi Reich to journalists.

T Waraich
Adolf Hitler
Image Credit: International Churchill Society
172

In wake of the recent flare-up in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, many people, including celebrities, are indulging bigotry and hate online directed towards the Jewish people. On Wednesday, an anti-Semitic speech was on full display, with Pakistani actress Veena Malik misquoting Adolf Hitler himself, glorifying the Holocaust which killed six million Jews.

In a tweet, the reality show turned Twitter troll misattributed a quote to Adolf Hitler and wrote, ‘I would have killed all the Jews of the world… but I kept some to show the world why I killed them.”

The same fake Hitler quote has been used by many Palestine supporters online in order to justify their anti-Semitic bigotry. In reality, there is no evidence or documentation that back the claim that Hitler said those words.

A mere perusal of online chatter reveals the anti-Jew rhetoric of Palestine supporters, with many of them directly justifying Hitler’s repulsive policies towards the Jewish people. Here are just a few examples.

It’s pretty clear that these particular Palestine supporters have reduced the Israeli-Palestinian conflict into a Jew vs. Muslim conflict, therefore they have no problem in justifying Hitler’s atrocities. They approach the issue with bigotry towards Jewish people and that is why they have no issue in becoming Hitler-lovers, thus supporting the holocaust, which saw around 6 million Jews around the world perish under Hitler’s rule. However, Hitler’s own views on Islam are well-documented and very interesting, to say the least.

Hitler’s views on Islam

According to the memoirs of Nazi Minister of War Production Albert Speer, Hitler had high praise for Islam, wishing that it was the religion of the Germanic people. “The Mohammedan religion would have been much more compatible to us than Christianity. Why did it have to be Christianity with its meekness and flabbiness?” Hitler is quoted as saying.

According to Speer, Hitler wished that the Umayyad Caliphate had won the Battle of Tours against the Franks in 732. This particular battle is credited with stopping the influx of Islam further into Europe and saving Christianity in Europe.

“Had Charles Martel not been victorious at Poitiers — already, you see, the world had fallen into the hands of the Jews, so gutless a thing was Christianity! — then we should in all probability have been converted to Mohammedanism, that cult which glorifies heroism and which opens the seventh Heaven to the bold warrior alone. Then the Germanic races would have conquered the world. Christianity alone prevented them from doing so.” Hitler went on to say.

According to Speer, Hitler was convinced that had Islam taken root in central Europe at this time, the Germanic people would have become the “heirs of that religion” with Islam being “perfectly suited to the Germanic temperament”. Hitler said that while the Arabs, on account of their “racial inferiority”, would have been unable to handle the harsh climate and conditions of the region, and that instead the Islamized Germans would have “stood at the head of this Mohammedan Empire”. A “religion that believed in spreading the faith by the sword and in subjugating all nations to that faith”.

As per the book “Islam and Nazi Germany’s War” written by David Motadel, Muslims fought for both the Allies and the Axis in World War II. However, only the Nazis and the Islamists had a “spiritual romance” sharing mutual hatred of the Jews, the Bolsheviks, and liberal democracy.

“Made by Jews, led by Jews, therewith Bolshevism is the natural enemy of Islam”, wrote Mahomad Sabry, a Berlin-based propagandist for the Muslim Brotherhood in his book “Islam, Judaism, and Bolshevism”, a book which was recommended by the Nazi Reich to journalists.

“Islam incapable of terrorism”

In April 1942, Hitler became the first European leader to declare that Islam was “incapable of terrorism”. In September 1943, as Hitler was conquering more and more Muslim territory, Muslims became eligible for membership in the Nazi party.

In November 1944, Heinrich Himmler, a top-ranking Nazi and an architect of the Holocaust along with the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Haj Amin al-Husseini created the first school for military imams to serve “Muslimgermanics” at Dresden. This school was run by the Schutzstaffel (SS), a Nazi paramilitary organization in order to cater to Muslimgermanics who were the first non-Germanic volunteers for the SS.

Notwithstanding Hitler’s apparent admiration for Islam and Prophet Muhammad, and his willingness to work with Arab political leaders, he viewed Arabic people as racial and social inferiors. Therefore, it is very ironic that some of the same people who Hitler considered inferior, are now praising him and whitewashing his atrocities, in order to push their bigoted anti-Semitic agenda.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHitmer quote, Hitler killed jewZ, Holocaust denial
T Waraich

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Amidst terrorist attacks on Israel, Khalistan supporters mobilise for Palestine: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Many are trying to portray Israel as the aggressor, Khalistani supporters included, extending their support to Palestine instead of Israel
Political History of India

Jawaharlal Nehru: History has been kinder to him because he rewrote it

vinayaksharma -
Even in the Macaulay tinted version of history parroted by the Congress his contributions pale in comparison to Mohandas Gandhi who too benefited from the same.

Audit effect? Delhi’s oxygen demand goes from 700 MT for 75k active COVID cases to 582 MT for 83k active cases

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Kejriwal govt had vehemently opposed the oxygen audit.

WB Governor’s decision to visit Assam to meet victims of TMC violence irks Mamata Banerjee, ‘orders’ to ‘refrain from surpassing CM’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee objects to WB Governor's planned visit to Assam to meet BJP workers who fled Bengal due to attacks by TMC workers

‘Just order Shaheen to attack’: Pakistanis want Imran Khan to use missiles and show off their nuclear power against Israel

World OpIndia Staff -
"Do we have these atom bombs and missiles to use as decoration at weddings?" an irked Pakistani asked Imran Khan

Amidst COVID-19 crisis, Maharashtra govt spends Rs 6 cr in hiring agency to handle Ajit Pawar’s SM accounts, says DGIPR ‘lacks expertise’

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra government has earmarked nearly Rs 6 crore for the handling of the social media accounts of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

Recently Popular

News Reports

Israel spy agency Mossad’s parody account pokes fun at Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker over her ‘#FreePalestine’ campaign

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker had posted a tweet calling Israel apartheid and terrorist state following the clashes at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Israel’s Iron Dome intercepts hundreds of rockets launched by the Palestinian terror group Hamas

OpIndia Staff -
The high-tech 'Iron Dome' is a short-range air-defence system designed to intercept rockets, artillery, and mortars. The surface-to-air missile system has been deployed by Israel Defence Forces since 2011 and has helped reduce casualties from rocket attacks against Israeli cities.
Read more
News Reports

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar believes he committed a big mistake by making Uddhav Thackeray the CM of Maharashtra: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Marathi daily Tarun Bharat said that Sharad Pawar conveyed to Sanjay Raut that he made a big mistake by making Uddhav Thackeray the chief minister of Maharashtra.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani actress Veena Malik’s justifies genocide of Jews as Israel-Palestine conflict escalates

OpIndia Staff -
Veena Malik's Twitter account has been withheld in India owing to a legal demand.
Read more
World

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who once hailed ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’, wishes for safety for Israel, gets hate from Islamists and ‘liberals’ in return

OpIndia Staff -
Gal Gadot's prayer for peace in her home country Israel irks up 'liberals' who even accused her of being a genocide enabler.
Read more
News Reports

Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’ Air Defence System: What is it and how does it work

Shashank Bharadwaj -
To counter the low-cost warfare initiated by Hamas, the Israel Defence Forces has activated its state-of-art air defence system - 'Iron Dome' to protect its civilian population from the barrage of rockets.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,935FansLike
542,844FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com