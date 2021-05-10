A day after the father of an accused in the Delhi riots case passed away due to Coronavirus-related complications, senior ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai tried to whitewash her crimes. The accused in the said case is a Pinjra Tod activist named Natasha Narwal, whose father Mahavir Narwal died on Sunday. Reportedly, he was a scientist and a member of the Communist Party.

The man leading the lobby happened to be India Today journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, On Monday (May 10), he tweeted, “This is just another example of the unfolding human tragedy. That Natasha is in jail for more than a year is just a reflection of a criminal justice system that has lost its moorings. Condolences to her and family,” he concluded.

Leftist propaganda site The Wire’s Sidharth Varadrajan too used Narwal’s father death to claim innocence of the UAPA accused, threatening the Delhi Police, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that “nothing will be forgotten”.

On Monday, Natasha Narwal was granted interim bail of 3 weeks on a personal bond of ₹50,000. She received her bail, a day after her father succumbed to Coronavirus infection. Citing sources, India Today had alleged, “Mahavir Narwal was not able to speak to his daughter who is in jail. His son, Aakash, who is also Covid-19 positive, was there with him in Rohtak.”

Since then, the left-liberal journalists and activists such as Rajdeep Sardesai have been using the death of Mahavir Narwarl to stir sympathy, make a strong emotional appeal and whitewash the crimes of his daughter Natasha.

The role of Natasha Narwal in Anti-CAA protests and Delhi riots

On May 23, the Special cell of Delhi police had arrested Natasha Narwal. She, along with co-accused Devangna Kalita, was one of the founding members of far-Left group Pinjra Tod, which was established in 2015. Pinjra Tod was started primarily in opposition to hostel curfews at Delhi’s colleges and universities. Natasha Narwal was also a columnist with several Left-leaning online portals in the past and harboured deep-seated Hindu hatred in all her articles.

The accused was a part of the Delhi Protest Support Group (DPSG) which controlled all Anti-CAA protests. The Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad had told the Court last year that Narwal was responsible for orchestrating Anti-CAA protests in Seelampur. He emphasised that her intention was not to protest against the humanitarian act but to engage in the blockade, and ‘chakka jam’, which later culminated into unprecedented violence.

He added that she was a part of a meeting on February 16 and February 17 during which the Anti-CAA conspiracy was hatched. Prasad pointed out that the Whatsapp chats revealed their nefarious agenda of inciting violence. On January 28, a Delhi Court has rejected the bail plea of Natasha Narwal. The court observed that intentionally blocking roads leading to disruption of essential services, attack on police personnel, and eventually culminating in riots fell within the scope of the anti-terror law called the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The court said, “[The conspiracy led] to the February incident with the focus being targeted blocking of roads at mixed population areas and creating panic and attack on police personnel with facade of women protesters in front and leading to riots would be covered by the definition of a terrorist act.” Additional Judge Amitabh Rawat said that there was sufficient incriminating evidence against Natasha, and there were reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations against her are prima facia true.

The whitewashing of the Delhi riots by the Left ecosystem

The national capital was engulfed by horrific anti-Hindu riots in the last week of February last year. The riots broke out on February 24 following prolonged violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The chargesheets filed by the Delhi Police and the Special Cell investigating the case detail a malicious plan to instigate Muslims against Hindus that resulted in the outbreak of riots.

Around 53 people reportedly died in the riots including an IB officer named Ankit Sharma and a migrant worker from Uttarakhand named Dilbar Negi. More than 200 people were reported to have been injured in the riots. Public and private property worth crores including shops were set on fire during the riots. Delhi police special cell has filed multiple chargesheets in the Delhi riots case which is still being investigated.

The list of alleged key conspirators in the riots have names like former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and former student union leaders Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. Several far-left protestors including Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and former Congress leader Ishrat Jahan have also been named in connection with the anti-Hindu Delhi riots.

It is pertinent to note here that several media outlets and journalists – from NDTV to propaganda outlets like The Quint had propagated that the charge sheet filed by the Delhi police probing the anti-Hindu riots had termed Kapil Mishra as a ‘whistleblower’. However, we had reported how these claims were unwarranted and a futile attempt to shift the real focus from the perpetrators of the crime. OpIndia published a report on the chronology of events that took place since December 2019, leading to the anti-Hindu riots in February 2020. It is available as an ebook on Kindle. You can check it here.