Friday, December 18, 2020
Home Law Delhi anti-Hindu riots: While a man was killed for Jai Shri Ram sticker on...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: While a man was killed for Jai Shri Ram sticker on his bike, accused conspirator’s lawyer cites Ramayana in court

Drawing instances from Shri Ram's exile in Ramayana, Adit Pujari said, “Let’s be very clear that the reason this is being done is because the chargesheet does not really contain a prima facie case. This is not going to be a Ramayana where we are going to wait 14 years to see if we can finally come out.."

OpIndia Staff
References of Hindu epics become the focal point in Delhi riots case: Details
Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal (Photo Credits: Law Street)
5

Amidst the hearing of the bail petition of Pinjra Tod ‘activist’ and conspirator of the Delhi anti-Hindu riots Natasha Narwal, the accused and the police relied on references from Hindu epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata to emphasise the merits of the case.

The counsel for the accused, Adit Pujari, argued before the Court that the comprehensive 17,000-page Delhi police charge sheet was the second biggest document in the world after Mahabharata that had 22,000 pages. The special public prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad responded, “The accused’s counsel argued that the Mahabharata was 22,000 pages and the charge sheet was 17,000 pages. I would like to point out that Mahabharata was the story of a conspiracy and this case is also that of a conspiracy. In Mahabharata, Sanjaya was the one who was able to see everything.”

Prasad told Additional Sessions, Judge Amitabh Rawat, that the contentious Whatsapp group used to co-ordinate the riots, Delhi Protest Support Group (DPSG) was similar to the character of ‘Sanjaya’, who had narrated the war of Mahabharata to the king Dhritarashtra. He emphasised, “The Sanjaya of this conspiracy was DPSG. Sanjaya was narrating everything to Dhritarashtra. The Dhritarasthra here is yet to be identified. We have seen that their intent was not protest, but a disruptive chakka jam and clear indications that the end result was violence.”

Counsel of Natasha Narwal relies on Ramayana even as she is accused of orchestrating a riot where a Hindu was killed for a Jai Shree Ram sticker on his bike

While arguing for Natasha Narwal, advocate Adit Pujari argued that his client has been trapped in the case just like Arjuna’s son, Abhimanyu, was trapped in a ‘Chakravyuh’ (battle formation) in Mahabharata.

Drawing instances from Shri Ram’s exile in Ramayana, Adit Pujari said, “Let’s be very clear that the reason this is being done is because the charge sheet does not really contain a prima facie case. This is not going to be a Ramayana where we are going to wait 14 years to see if we can finally come out… It is happening here and now; we are arguing this now.”

He alleged that the Delhi police chargesheet revolved only around the deaths of Rahul Solanki, IB officer Ankit Sharma and head constable Ratan Lal, even though a total of 53 people died in the deadly riots of North-East Delhi. “Are we living in a society where the life of one policeman is more important than 48 civilians? You name 53 persons having died. However, the chargesheet is surrounding Ratan Lal… According to the prosecution, it was a conspiracy to create disaffection against India in order to attract UAPA,” he claimed.

It is rather interesting that the counsel for Natasha Narwal equated her incarceration to the Vanvaas of Lord Ram in a case where she has been accused of orchestrating a riot that targeted Hindus. It becomes even more grotesque when one recalls the chants of ‘Hinduon se Azadi’ and ‘Maaro Kafiro ko maaro’ and the fact that a Hindu man was murdered during the anti-Hindu Delhi riots because he had a sticker of Lord Ram on his bike.

Vinod Kumar was mercilessly murdered on the night of 24th February. On his way to the medical shop on a bike along with his son, who escaped narrowly with serious injuries, Vinod Kumar was beaten and killed. Videos emerged where Vinod’s lifeless body was being dragged away from the spot where his bike was up in flames. In the distance, one could hear the chilling chants of a mob – Allah Hu Akbar, Nara e Taqbeer.

Vinod was killed by a murderous Islamist mob, according to his son, because of the Jai Shree Ram sticker on his bike. He said he saw no other reason for this unprovoked attack on his father and him.

In another video, one can hear the person shooting the video say, “Dekhiye, Muslimo ka ye haal, Hinduon ka kar diya jeena behaal. Ek laash bheji gayi hai Musalmano ki taraf se hamare Hindu bhai ki. Bhahampuri gali number ek mein. Le jao laash, aisi laashein uthengi poori raat, aisa sandesh diya hai…”. 

Role of DPSG and Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal

The Special Public Prosecutor informed that the Whatsapp group monitored and controlled all Anti-CAA protests sites. He stated that the intention was not to protest against the humanitarian act but to engage in the blockade, and ‘chakka jam’, culminating into unprecedented violence.

Accusing Pinjra Tod ‘activist’ Natasha Narwal of orchestrating protests at Seelampur, Amit Prasad reiterated that she was made a part of the DPSG group, following her success in Seelampur. He added that she was a part of a meeting on February 16 and February 17 during which the Anti-CAA conspiracy was hatched. Prasad pointed out that the Whatsapp chats revealed their nefarious agenda of inciting violence.

He stated, “She was privy to the principal conspirators. She was coordinating with the Jamia coordination committee. Detailed elaborations are not required on the merits at this point. The prima facie case stands established.”

The bail plea will be further heard on December 22.

Narwal associated with The Wire, Newslaundry

On May 23, the Special cell of Delhi police had arrested Natasha Narwal. She, along with co-accused Devangna Kalita, was one of the founding members of far-Left group Pinjra Tod, which was established in 2015. Pinjra Tod was started primarily in opposition to hostel curfews at Delhi’s colleges and universities, however, their far-left agenda had been evident since long.

Natasha Narwal was also a columnist with several Left-leaning online portals in the past. She had written three articles for the far-left propaganda portal The Wire. Harbouring deep-seated hatred and Hinduphobia, Natasha Narwal had also written for NewsLaundry during the release of the movie ‘Padman’.

Interestingly, in all her writings on the two platforms, while Natasha displays substantial hatred for Hindus and their traditions, even misrepresenting and lying about what the place of women is in the Hindu society, she seems to have stayed clear from any targeted criticism of women’s place in Islam and the Muslim community.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDelhi riots, delhi riots accused, Pinjra Tod, delhi riot deaths, delhi riot books, anti hindu riots
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Kidnapped Odisha girl rescued after family approaches HC, was being tortured, forced to convert to Islam: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
The girl, a 21-year-old woman, was kidnapped from near her college in Jajpur on December 5.
Read more
Entertainment

Yet another complaint against Kangana Ranaut, this time, for laughing on a meme: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha
Read more

BJP workers booked for unfurling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ banner after Kerala polls: Here are details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Incident came to light after BJP won the local body polls, securing 28 seats out of 52 in the Palakkad Municipality, Kerala

NCW takes cognizance of model’s rape allegations against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, seeks Maharashtra police report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, a letter had gone viral where a Mumbai-based model accused Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren of raping her in 2013

‘He was killed’: Why nurse, who served at Sant Baba Ram Singh’s dispensary, is questioning ‘suicide’ angle after he ‘shot himself’ at farmer protest

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On December 16, reportedly, Sikh Priest identified as Sant Baba Ram Singh allegedly shot himself at Kundli, near the Sighu border at farmer protest

Priyanka Gandhi had to remove a Facebook post spreading misinformation, but here’s how she can continue lying like her brother

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was forced to back-pedal on her attempt to fearmonger after Facebook flagged her tweet as "misleading" content.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Shocker from Maharashtra as both Houses pass resolution deciding to not respond to SC notice in Arnab Goswami case: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Both Houses of Maharashtra State unanimously passed resolution not to response to notice or summons in Arnab Goswami case
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Communist leader’s arrest shows sinister conspiracy behind Wistron plant vandalism. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Kolar Rural Police said that Srikanth instigated several SFI activists, who allegedly entered Wistron's premises on the morning of December 12, and actively engaged in the destruction of property.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

‘He was killed’: Why nurse, who served at Sant Baba Ram Singh’s dispensary, is questioning ‘suicide’ angle after he ‘shot himself’ at farmer protest

OpIndia Staff -
On December 16, reportedly, Sikh Priest identified as Sant Baba Ram Singh allegedly shot himself at Kundli, near the Sighu border at farmer protest
Read more
News Reports

How the New York Times reduced a 40-minute conversation with Sanjeev Sanyal to merely 2 words to prove that Shramik trains were ‘virus trains’

Nupur J Sharma -
Sanjeev Sanyal released audio of his conversation with NYT journalist as they omitted the comments made by him in their article
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Law

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: While a man was killed for Jai Shri Ram sticker on his bike, accused conspirator’s lawyer cites Ramayana in court

OpIndia Staff -
Amit Prasad stated that Natasha Narwal, who is accused in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots, was privy to the principal conspirators
Read more
News Reports

The Print tries to brazen it out after quietly editing their report, gets called out again by IIT professor: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Prof. Agarwal accused the Print of misinterpreting the report by giving a spin to his original observation to imply that India had deliberately missed reporting cases.
Read more
Crime

Kidnapped Odisha girl rescued after family approaches HC, was being tortured, forced to convert to Islam: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
The girl, a 21-year-old woman, was kidnapped from near her college in Jajpur on December 5.
Read more
Entertainment

Yet another complaint against Kangana Ranaut, this time, for laughing on a meme: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police’s Sachin Vaze arrests BARC COO, who had resigned in July, after he was ‘caught’ with WhatsApp messages to Republic TV CEO

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested former COO of BARC Romil Ramgarhia in connection with the alleged 'Fake TRP' scam
Read more
News Reports

BJP workers booked for unfurling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ banner after Kerala polls: Here are details

OpIndia Staff -
Incident came to light after BJP won the local body polls, securing 28 seats out of 52 in the Palakkad Municipality, Kerala
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi wrote a letter to Nawaz Sharif condoling his mother’s death, recalling meeting in 2015: Here is what the letter said

OpIndia Staff -
The letter by Modi Modi was forwarded to daughter of Nawaz Sharif by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad last week
Read more
News Reports

Narcotics Control Bureau issues notice to Karan Johar in Bollywood-Drugs nexus case

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Karan Johar has been asked to give details of the viral video of a party in 2019 where allegedly drugs were consumed
Read more
Opinions

Importance of Integrity and Digitization of the Election Process in India in light of the history of ‘scientific rigging’ in elections in West Bengal

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
Elections in West Bengal during CPI(M) and Trinamool Congress have been marked by ‘scientific rigging’, but the EVMs have changed that
Read more
News Reports

NCW takes cognizance of model’s rape allegations against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, seeks Maharashtra police report

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, a letter had gone viral where a Mumbai-based model accused Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren of raping her in 2013
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com