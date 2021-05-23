Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has intensified efforts to contain the Coronavirus pandemic in the State. He has been hitting the ground and visiting rural areas in the state to take stock of the situation.

On Saturday (May 22), journalist Shlipi Sen tweeted that Yogi Adityanath visited a Covid-19 containment zone in Etawah to take stock of the situation.

In a video uploaded by the journalist, the UP CM was seen interacting with people and directing the police officials to ensure that the Coronavirus patients are informed about the post-Covid care. He also inquired whether the supply of medicines is uninterrupted in the containment zone.

On Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also visited the Covid Command and Control centre in Kanpur to ensure its smooth functioning.

Yogi Adityanath was also spotted visiting the Covid Command and Control centres in Lucknow and Muzaffarpur on May 21 and May 17 respectively.

The Uttar Pradesh CM had also paid a visit to the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Janpad Aligarh on May 13. He informed that the government is tirelessly working towards the goal of eradicating the deadly virus from the country.

जनपद अलीगढ़ के ‘इंटीग्रेटेड कमांड एंड कंट्रोल सेंटर’ का निरीक्षण किया।



कर्तव्यपालन एवं एकनिष्ठ सेवा भाव के साथ बचाव कार्यों के सुचारु संचालन से कोरोना पर विजय की दिशा में हम निरंतर आगे बढ़ रहे हैं।



हारेगा कोरोना, जीतेगी मानवता। pic.twitter.com/E3nqkfnuny — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 13, 2021

Earlier, the UP CMO had also shared pictures of Yogi Adityanath visiting the Manohar village in Moradabad on May 8. He had also taken stock of the medical kits that were being provided to Coronavirus patients.

While India has been battling the second wave of the pandemic, the Yogi Adityanath government has remained steadfast in its pursuit of containing the deadly virus from the very onset. In a recent order, the UP government directed that oxygen cylinders would be provided to all Covid-19 patients who were undergoing treatment at their homes. This was done to prevent fatalities caused due to the unavailability of oxygen cylinders for critical Coronavirus patients.

After learning that the main hurdle that stood in the way of uninterrupted oxygen supply in the state was the crippling oxygen delivery system, Yogi Adityanath decided to set up oxygen generation plants for the availability of oxygen in all the districts keeping in mind the future needs. The Uttar Pradesh CM has also been stepped up the ante in anticipation of the third wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. Given that the rural areas in the State are susceptible to Covid-19 spread, health workers have been directed to conduct door-to-door testing for early detection.

The Monitoring committees, constituted by Yogi Adityanath govt, are conducting more than one lakh tests in the rural areas of the state everyday. The monitoring committees, comprising of Asha, Anganwadi and ANM had been following the Yogi Adityanath Government’s mantra of ‘test, trace and treat’ against the novel coronavirus religiously. The UP government has recently launched ‘Mera gaon, Corona mukt gaon’ campaign to declare villages free from coronavirus infection.

Uttar Pradesh witnesses decline in active cases, recovery rate shoots high

As of May 23, Uttar Pradesh has recorded 94,482 active cases and a total of 18,978 fatalities. According to covid19india.org, the State is witnessing a decline in confirmed and active cases on a daily basis. While the recovery rate from Covid-19 stands at 93.2%, the case fatality ratio has been around 1.1%.

Screengrab of the linear graph of daily Covid-19 cases

It is due to the mammoth task of mass testing, followed by rampant vaccination that the UP government has been able to trace and isolate Coronavirus-positive patients. The steps taken by Yogi Adityanth in containing the virus is now paying dividends as the second wave eases in the State and the number of active cases declines.

Yogi had recently said that he has instructed the administration to be prepared for third wave as the second wave continues to ease.