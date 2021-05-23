Sunday, May 23, 2021
Home News Reports UP CM Yogi Adityanath has been the most active CM on ground, and the...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has been the most active CM on ground, and the results are visible

The Monitoring committees, constituted by Yogi Adityanath govt, are conducting more than one lakh tests in the rural areas of the state everyday.

OpIndia Staff
How Yogi Adityanath contained the spread of Covid-19 in rural UP?
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo Credits: India Today)
129

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has intensified efforts to contain the Coronavirus pandemic in the State. He has been hitting the ground and visiting rural areas in the state to take stock of the situation.

On Saturday (May 22), journalist Shlipi Sen tweeted that Yogi Adityanath visited a Covid-19 containment zone in Etawah to take stock of the situation.

In a video uploaded by the journalist, the UP CM was seen interacting with people and directing the police officials to ensure that the Coronavirus patients are informed about the post-Covid care. He also inquired whether the supply of medicines is uninterrupted in the containment zone.

On Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also visited the Covid Command and Control centre in Kanpur to ensure its smooth functioning.

Yogi Adityanath was also spotted visiting the Covid Command and Control centres in Lucknow and Muzaffarpur on May 21 and May 17 respectively.

The Uttar Pradesh CM had also paid a visit to the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Janpad Aligarh on May 13. He informed that the government is tirelessly working towards the goal of eradicating the deadly virus from the country.

Earlier, the UP CMO had also shared pictures of Yogi Adityanath visiting the Manohar village in Moradabad on May 8. He had also taken stock of the medical kits that were being provided to Coronavirus patients.

While India has been battling the second wave of the pandemic, the Yogi Adityanath government has remained steadfast in its pursuit of containing the deadly virus from the very onset. In a recent order, the UP government directed that oxygen cylinders would be provided to all Covid-19 patients who were undergoing treatment at their homes. This was done to prevent fatalities caused due to the unavailability of oxygen cylinders for critical Coronavirus patients.

After learning that the main hurdle that stood in the way of uninterrupted oxygen supply in the state was the crippling oxygen delivery system, Yogi Adityanath decided to set up oxygen generation plants for the availability of oxygen in all the districts keeping in mind the future needs. The Uttar Pradesh CM has also been stepped up the ante in anticipation of the third wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. Given that the rural areas in the State are susceptible to Covid-19 spread, health workers have been directed to conduct door-to-door testing for early detection.

The Monitoring committees, constituted by Yogi Adityanath govt, are conducting more than one lakh tests in the rural areas of the state everyday. The monitoring committees, comprising of Asha, Anganwadi and ANM had been following the Yogi Adityanath Government’s mantra of ‘test, trace and treat’ against the novel coronavirus religiously. The UP government has recently launched ‘Mera gaon, Corona mukt gaon’ campaign to declare villages free from coronavirus infection.

Uttar Pradesh witnesses decline in active cases, recovery rate shoots high

As of May 23, Uttar Pradesh has recorded 94,482 active cases and a total of 18,978 fatalities. According to covid19india.org, the State is witnessing a decline in confirmed and active cases on a daily basis. While the recovery rate from Covid-19 stands at 93.2%, the case fatality ratio has been around 1.1%.

Screengrab of the linear graph of daily Covid-19 cases

It is due to the mammoth task of mass testing, followed by rampant vaccination that the UP government has been able to trace and isolate Coronavirus-positive patients. The steps taken by Yogi Adityanth in containing the virus is now paying dividends as the second wave eases in the State and the number of active cases declines.

Yogi had recently said that he has instructed the administration to be prepared for third wave as the second wave continues to ease.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

In a first, Uttar Pradesh tests 3 lakh people for Covid in a single day, 4.65 crore tests conducted in total

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh government has followed the '3T' formula of tracing, testing and treatment aggressively to tackle the rise in cases in both urban and rural areas.
News Reports

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has been the most active CM on ground, and the results are visible

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath recently launched ‘Mera gaon, Corona mukt gaon’ campaign to declare villages free from coronavirus infection.

Delhi records the highest Covid death rate in May at 2.5%

News Reports Anurag -
Though the state of Maharashtra has reported the highest number of deaths in May at 17,779 deaths till Saturday, due to its higher positive ratio, the CFR is lower than other states.

Rajasthan: 442 patients on ventilator admitted in RUHS Jaipur die in just 20 days as machines not regularly cleaned, maintained

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Relatives of the patients admitted to RUHS and are on ventilator support revealed that the administration is not cleaning of the endotracheal tube which is causing fatal infections.

‘Heat of the moment’: Chhattisgarh bureaucrat claims after video of him misbehaving with a youth over lockdown violations goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ranbir Sharma, Surajpur District Collector, also instructed the police to hit the boy with the sticks after slapping him and smashing his phone.

Rajasthan: Villagers in Jhunjhunu allege govt is ignoring them even as 95 test positive for COVID in just one day

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Talking about being shunted by other villages and administration, a local resident said, "We are feeling helpless. Media doesn't come here. We want everyone to be tested again. Administration tells us to go to Surjagarh, but in a lockdown how can we go by ourselves?”

Recently Popular

Opinions

It’s too early to talk about the 2024 Lok Sabha election, but let us still

Rahul Roushan -
Almost exactly two years ago when Narendra Modi led BJP scored an emphatic victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the supporters were overjoyed and the haters demoralized.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter adds ‘manipulated media’ to more toolkit tweets after Sambit Patra’s: Here are the tweets which got the tag

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has labeled 5 more tweets on the 'Congress toolkit' by BJP politicians as 'manipulated media' on Saturday.
Read more
News Reports

‘Heat of the moment’: Chhattisgarh bureaucrat claims after video of him misbehaving with a youth over lockdown violations goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Ranbir Sharma, Surajpur District Collector, also instructed the police to hit the boy with the sticks after slapping him and smashing his phone.
Read more
Opinions

Twitter’s attempt to shield Congress over toolkit controversy exposes USA’s ‘regime change’ operation against Modi

K Bhattacharjee -
The conduct of Twitter has been suspect for a very long time. But of late, it has become far more apparent.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Domino’s data breach explained: Leaked data now available through search portal on the dark web, over 13TB of data leaked

Anurag -
Hackers had announced on an infamous hackers' forum that they got access to the Domino's India servers and downloaded 13 TB of data
Read more
Social Media

Business Standard declares the PM of India as the marketing manager of colgate: How they made a fool of themselves

OpIndia Staff -
Business Standard somehow managed to blame Narendra Modi for the dip in fortunes of Colgate, the toothpaste brand.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,484FansLike
547,356FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com