Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has announced that the state government will bear the responsibility of the children who have lost their parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The chief minister today announced the ‘Mukhyamantri Vatsalya Yojana’ for this.

As per this scheme, the BJP government in the state will arrange for the maintenance and education of such children till they attain the age of 21 years. The government will also arrange for their training for getting employment once they become adults.

प्रिय उत्तराखंड वासियों,



प्रिय उत्तराखंड वासियों,

आपकी सरकार ने यह तय किया है कि प्रदेश के सभी ऐसे बच्चे, जिन्होंने कोविड -19 महामारी से अपने माता – पिता को खोया है, उन सभी की जिम्मेदारी सरकार उठाएगी। इसके लिए हम 'मुख्यमंत्री वात्सल्य योजना' लेकर आए है।

The children will be paid an allowance of Rs 3,000 per month under the scheme. Moreover, nobody will be allowed to sell the ancestral properties of the children who have lost their parents to the Covid-19 pandemic. The DC of the respective districts will be responsible for ensuring this.

The act also provides for 5% horizontal reservation for such children in employment, the CM informed.

Apart from the children who have lost their parents, children who have lost the earning member in the family due to Covid-19 will also be paid the allowance of Rs 3000 per month by the Uttarakhand govt.

So far more than 5500 persons have lost their lives to the pandemic in Uttarakhand. As of today, the state has more than 63000 active cases, which has shown a declining trend for the last one week after reaching a peak of 80000 during the second wave.