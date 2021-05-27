Thursday, May 27, 2021
Home News Reports Video of BJP leader being beaten by Maharashtra police inside hospital premises goes viral:...
News Reports
Updated:

Video of BJP leader being beaten by Maharashtra police inside hospital premises goes viral: Here is what happened

The incident reportedly took place inside the premises of a hospital in Jalna, Maharashtra on April 9, 2021, and the man who was thrashed was a local BJP leader Shivraj Nariyalwale

OpIndia Staff
Maharashtra police thrash local BJP leader inside hospital premises (source: Dainik Marathi)
1

A video has been doing the rounds on social media wherein some Maharashtra police personnel are seen mercilessly beating up a man with rods and belts, while the latter pleads for mercy with folded hands. The victim tries to give an explanation to the policemen, who pay no heed to what he says and instead continue to rain sticks and rods at him.

According to a report by Divya Marathi, the incident reportedly took place inside the premises of a hospital in Jalna, Maharashtra on April 9, 2021. The man who is being thrashed in the video is a local BJP leader named Shivraj Nariyalwale.

According to the local newspaper, on April 9, the day of the purported incident, Shivraj Nariyalwale, who is the General Secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha in Jalna district, was informed that a youth died while undergoing treatment at the private hospital. The relatives of the deceased accused the hospital of negligence. Nariyalwale, along with other activists reached the hospital and questioned the hospital administration.

Angered over the sheer negligence of the hospital authorities leading to the death of the youth, the relatives including family members of the deceased got into an argument with the hospital staff. This culminated in a scuffle between the two groups. Seeing the situation go out of hand, the hospital staff informed the police.

Senior rank officers of Maharashtra police beat up the local BJP leader

The Jalna police personnel led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sudhir Khiradkar and Inspector Prashant Mahajan of Kadim Jalna police station, rushed to the hospital. Initially, the police tried to persuade the relatives of the deceased.  However, when the relatives did not pay heed, the police started admonishing and abusing them. The local BJP leader Shivraj Nariyalwale took out his phone and started recording the police’ high handedness.

This further irked the Maharashtra police, who pulled out Nariyalwale from the crowd and took him to another room, inside the hospital premises, where they brutally thrashed him with belts and rods.

Though the incident happened in the beginning of April, it was not reported anywhere, since the BJP leader was too scared to come out in the open and narrate his ordeal.

The BJP leader speaks up 2 months after the incident, releases video

Recently, when reports emerged that Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sudhir Khiradkar has been suspended in a separate bribery case, the local BJP leader mustered the courage to release the video of the incident and speak up about the atrocities meted out at him by Maharashtra police.

Speaking to Divya Marathi, Shivraj Nariyalwale confirmed that the person in the purported video was him. “I was brutally beaten on April 9, 2021. At that time, the perpetrators were not ordinary police personnel but high rank officers like the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and senior police inspector. I felt helpless when so many officers assaulted me together.”

“People ask me as to why then I remained silent and not lodge a complaint against the officers? I was really scared. The mental agony was more than the physical injury. But now I’m out of that mental stress. Ever since the video went viral, I have received many phone calls. While some have expressed sympathy, some have also advised me to forget about what happened. But, I will not remain silent now. I will file a case under IPC section 307 against those who had beat me inhumanely”, added the local BJP leader. 

Maharashtra police and its high-handedness

The high handedness of the Maharashtra police, working at the behest of the Uddhav Thackeray government in the state is quite well established.

Speaking of one such incident, last year, the Maharashtra police had resorted to attacking student activists belonging to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad for protesting against the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government demanding a 30 per cent waiver of fees.

Then, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Sena activists wanted to meet Minister Abdul Sattar for urging a fee waiver and also present other demands, however, the Maharashtra police had then launched an all-out attack against the student activists and also punched them in the face in the presence of the Maharashtra minister, who was seen comfortably sitting inside his car.

Similarly in November 2020, the Mumbai police came down heavily on the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers staging a peaceful protest against the illegal crackdown on media and social media by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

“Indian variant” is a repeat of how the world changed Hitler’s “hooked cross” to “Swastika”

Abhishek Banerjee -
From America to Europe to Australia, no human being on the face of this earth is safe. Because the "Indian variant" is coming for everyone.
Opinions

While WhatsApp alleges ‘privacy violation’ against new IT rules, here is why they are important to catch criminals behind serious crimes

Raju Das -
Messaging apps like WhatsApp needed to reveal origin of only those messages related to serious crimes with 5 years of jail term

Watch: Six-year-old Khushboo greets Yogi Adityanath with flowers and Radha-Krishna idol, CM gives his blessings

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The video of Yogi Adityanath interacting with a little girl in Kushinagar went viral on social media.

Mob ‘justice’ in Rajasthan: Tyre shop owner Sattar Khan and Azaad arrested after they assault two on suspicion of theft

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Irrespective of the communal narratives that are invariably woven, by the gang of liberals and leftist media around such incidents of mob assault, especially if the victims belong to the Muslim community, these incidents are quite common.

Twitter asks for another 3 months to comply with new IT guidelines, cites its usual ‘freedom of expression’ rhetoric while controlling the same

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Twitter is yet to adapt to the new IT guidelines that came into effect from May 25 after a time period of 3 months was already given to social media companies. Instead, it has issued a statement that it 'wants' to abide by Indian laws but needs more time.

Arvind Kejriwal bats for Pfizer even as the company wants protection from being sued if vaccines give adverse effects

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
So far, the government has not given such protection from liability to any of the three vaccines currently approved for use in India - Covishield, Covaxin, or Sputnik V.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
Entertainment

Salman Khan sues Kamaal R Khan for Radhe review, KRK had called him ‘Sallu Daadu’. Watch review here

OpIndia Staff -
"Corona damages lungs, this film damages brain. To watch this film in corona times is as risky as going to crowded place without masks," KRK says while giving 1 star rating to Radhe
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just wanting to use hospitals to convert Hindus, IMA Chief Johnrose Jayalal also harbours visceral hate for PM Modi

Akshita Bhadauria -
As head of the IMA, Dr Jayalal has made his political leanings quite clearly. What is to say that his statements do not reflect his ideology?
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against IMA President Jayalal for trying to abuse his position during Covid pandemic to spread Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
In its complaint, the LRPF sought revocation of Medical Practitioner's License of IMA President John Jayalal, alleging that the controversial doctor has openly declared his intention of using the pandemic for religious conversions.
Read more
Opinions

The stand-off with Twitter is not about politics, it’s about a ‘messiah syndrome’: Read what it is

Rahul Roushan -
It is not BJP vs Congress fight. The Twitter battle belongs to an altogether different war, especially in India, with 'woke' support
Read more
News Reports

Old video showing rapper MC Kode insulting Hinduism goes viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The video uploaded on YouTube on 12 June 2016 shows MC Kode or Aditya Tiwari insulting the Hindu epic Mahabharata and the cow
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
548,845FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com