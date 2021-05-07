Friday, May 7, 2021
West Bengal violence: 2 more BJP workers found hanging from tree, party says murdered by TMC

The gruesome image shared by the BJP shows that the two workers were hanged from a tree, tied together with a rope.

OpIndia Staff
Two BJP workers murdered in Uttar Lakshmipur, Malda, West Bengal
Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal
The West Bengal unit of the BJP has accused has accused Trinamool Congress goons of murdering two of its karyakartas in Uttar Lakshmipur, Malda. According to BJP Bengal, the deceased has been identified as Manoj Mandal and Chaitanya Mandal.

The gruesome image shared by the BJP shows that the two workers were hanged from a tree, tied together with a rope. The two murders are the latest in a spree of post poll violence that has claimed the life of many.

Despite the rampant violence, senior TMC leaders were in denial of it and accused the BJP of peddling propaganda. However, later, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself acknowledged the violence and announced compensation for the kin of victims.

Meanwhile, the Governor of West Bengal had urged Mamata Banerjee to get the law and order situation in the state under control at the earliest during Banerjee’s oath taking ceremony. The MHA has also constituted a 4-member panel to assess the ground situation in the state and submit its report on post-poll violence to the Union Home Ministry.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

