West Bengal: BJP worker found hanging from a tree in Cooch Behar, party blames TMC of political vengeance

A BJP leader said that the TMC took vengeance for losing elections from Cooch Behar district by killing Anil Barman

On Sunday (May 30), the body of a BJP worker was found mysteriously hanging from a tree in Sitai in Adabari in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.

As per reports, the deceased has been identified as one Anil Barman. His dead body was spotted by locals in a garden, which is located near his residence. The BJP has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress dispensation of murdering its party worker. The party informed that Anil Barman was on the hitlist of the TMC during the time of elections. It has also claimed that the TMC hoodlums had earlier vandalised the deceased’s house.

TV9 Journalist Anindya Banerjee took to Twitter on Sunday to share the image of BJP worker Anil Barman’s body hanging from a tree.

While speaking about the matter to ABP Ananda, a BJP leader said that the ruling party took vengeance for losing elections from Cooch Behar district. She further complained about the inaction of the police and added that the law enforcement was working at the behest of the ruling party. The Trinamool Congress has denied the charges. It has alleged that the BJP is supposedly trying to give a ‘political colour’ to the incident by defaming the Mamata Banerjee government.

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/ ABP Ananda)

TMC goons attacked Central forces during elections in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar district of West Bengal was the hotbed of political violence during the West Bengal State Legislative elections of 2021. After TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee asked her followers to gherao the central forces, a mob of 300-350 TMC hoodlums had attacked the CISF team and tried to snatch their arms. In an act of self defence, the central forces open fired at the mob leading to 4 casualties. The incident took place at the Jorpatki area of the Mathabhanga block in the Sitalkuchi Legislative Assembly of Cooch Behar district.

