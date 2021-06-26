Saturday, June 26, 2021
Home News Reports ED raids former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's residence after establishing Rs 4 cr...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

ED raids former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s residence after establishing Rs 4 cr extortion trail, arrests two aides

The ED had raided the residence of Anil Deshmukh after establishing a money trail of Rs 4 crore, allegedly paid by about 10 bar owners in Mumbai to the then Home Minister Deshmukh over three months.

OpIndia Staff
Former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh/ Image Source: Indian Express
199

On Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested two close aides of former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in connection with the Rs.100 crore extortion and money laundering case.

According to the reports, the two aides – Sanjeev Palande, Deshmukh’s personal secretary and personal assistant Kundan Shinde were arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after about nine hours of intense questioning.

The Enforcement Directorate said the two men were arrested as they failed to cooperate with the investigative agency in the ongoing probe against Anil Deshmukh in the money laundering case. The ED officials are expected to produce the two aides at a special PMLA court in Mumbai later in the day to seek their custody for custodial interrogation.

The arrests came after the central probe agency conducted raids at Anil Deshmukh’s residence in Nagpur and Mumbai on Friday. The raids were conducted at five places, according to the ED. Reportedly, the officers had raided the offices of Deshmukh, one in Mumbai and another in Nagpur.

ED carried out raids after establishing a money trail of Rs 4 crore extortion money

Around eight ED officials reached Deshmukh’s residence at 7.30 PM on Friday along with a team of Central Reserve Police Force personnel and began the search. The ED officials barred anyone from entering or exiting the residence as they continued their search.

The ED had raided the residence of Anil Deshmukh after establishing a money trail of Rs 4 crore, allegedly paid by about 10 bar owners in Mumbai to the then Home Minister Deshmukh over three months. Based on the new evidence, the ED had carried out searches at these locations, including Deshmukh’s residence and the premises of his personal assistant Kundan Shinde and personal secretary Sanjeev Palande.

Earlier on May 11, the Enforcement Directorate had registered a case of money laundering against the former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh.

Anil Deshmukh resigned as Maharashtra Home Minister in April after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into Rs 100 crore bribery allegations levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh against the NCP leader.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Post for which Twitter locked IT Minister RS Prasad’s account: A DMCA notice, an International Federation and Sony Music

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter came under the scanner for blocking Union Minister of Law and Justice, Electronics and IT RS Prasad for violating copyright act
News Reports

ED raids former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s residence after establishing Rs 4 cr extortion trail, arrests two aides

OpIndia Staff -
ED arrested two close aides of former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in connection with the Rs.100 crore extortion case

Fake IAS officer who duped Mimi Chakraborty seen with other TMC leaders in photos, his name appears with ministers on an inauguration plaque

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Debanjan Deb, prime accused in Kolkata fake vaccine scam, found to have links with many TMC leaders, had attended Tagore bust inauguration

Journalist’s ‘robbed at gunpoint’ story untrue, he invented hoax after dinner with female friend due to ‘family reasons’: Read what Noida Police says

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Noida police said Atul Agarwal spent a night in an OYO room after his wife called him up and asked him to come home.

Moga Massacre: When 25 Swayamsevaks sacrificed their lives to Khalistani terrorists while defending the RSS flag 32 years ago

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On the 25th of June every year, a lot of people visit Shahidi Park to pay homage to the RSS martyrs who lost their lives in the Moga massacre

‘My statements calling out the high-handedness of Twitter have clearly ruffled its feathers’: Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Union Minister of Information Technology took to Indian app Koo to share that his Twitter account had been blocked for about an hour by the global tech giant.

Recently Popular

Opinions

Despite all the ‘Virat Hindu’ noises Subramanian Swamy has been making, here is why I can’t trust him

Nupur J Sharma -
Subramanian Swamy, who has been masquerading as a 'Virat Hindu', left several political dead bodies in his path while reaching the top
Read more
News Reports

‘Badly Photoshopped?’ Photographs of Captain Amarinder Singh meeting officers of Sikh Regiment raise questions

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh shared photos of him meeting Sikh Regiment officers, however the photos show signs of digital editing
Read more
News Reports

Journalist’s ‘robbed at gunpoint’ story untrue, he invented hoax after dinner with female friend due to ‘family reasons’: Read what Noida Police says

OpIndia Staff -
Noida police said Atul Agarwal spent a night in an OYO room after his wife called him up and asked him to come home.
Read more
News Reports

Young women speak up against ‘hate sex’ and the conspiracy of silence against sexual targeting of ‘Sanghi’ women

OpIndia Staff -
A Clubhouse discussion had gone viral where liberal participants expressed their desire to have 'hate sex' with Sanghis.
Read more
News Reports

Video of a person making anti-India comments circulated on social media falsely claiming that it is the founder of Himalaya Drug Company

OpIndia Staff -
Muhammad Manal, the founder of HImalaya Drug Company died in 1986, and the person in the viral video is one Naqi Ahmed Nadwi
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,715FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com