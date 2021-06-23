Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Home News Reports Unconscious Patient in ICU bitten by rats at BMC-run hospital, authorities say 'injuries are...
News Reports
Updated:

Unconscious Patient in ICU bitten by rats at BMC-run hospital, authorities say ‘injuries are superficial’

Officials at BMC-run Rajawadi Hospital in suburban Ghatkopar has confirmed the incident that the patient has suffered a rat bite inside the hospital

OpIndia Staff
Unconscious patient in ICU bitten by rats in Mumbai hospital
Patient suffers rat-attack at a BMC hospital in Mumbai/ Representational image/ Image Source: TOI
4

The Maharashtra government’s apathy towards public health continues as a 24-year-old patient admitted at a govt-run hospital in Mumbai city was bitten by a rat near his eye on Tuesday.

According to the reports, officials at BMC-run Rajawadi Hospital in suburban Ghatkopar have confirmed that the patient has suffered a rat bite inside the hospital, however, they added that injuries were “superficial” and the patient’s eye has not been affected.

The 24-year-old Srinivas Yellappa had undergone eye surgery recently at a BMC-run hospital in Ghatkopar. On Tuesday, the patient suffered a rat attack, leading him to suffer injuries near his eyes, his relative told the media while revealing about the incident.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the civic body responsible for the maintenance and governance of Mumbai, is believed to be the richest Municipal Corporation in India. Despite this, the BMC-run hospitals seem to be in a sorry state.

Reportedly, this is not the first time such an incident has been reported in a BMC-run hospital in Mumbai. In 2017, rats had nibbled on two patients at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali.

Injuries are superficial, says doctors

Reacting to the incident, Dr Vidya Thakur, the dean of Rajawadi Hospital, said that such an incident should not have happened. The injuries of the patient are superficial, still, they could have been avoided. “There is no threat to the eye, but injuries are being treated at our hospital”, she added.

“The ward (where the incident took place) is on the ground floor. Some people dump garbage on hospital premises despite being told not to do so. It could have attracted rodents there,” she claimed, adding that the hospital management will take utmost care in the future to avoid such incidents.

Yellappa’s sister said that she noticed an injury on her brother’s left eye when she visited him in the hospital. She said that the authorities informed her about the injury. Yallappa was then shifted to another bed, and his wound was treated, the sister said.

“He is already in a critical condition. Who will be responsible if something happens to him,” she asked.

Mumbai Mayor says rats entered ICU due to monsoon

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the patient’s condition is not good and such an incident should never have happened.

“I was informed the hospital is packed from all sides, and precautions have been taken to ensure rats do not go inside. But as the ICU is on the ground floor and with monsoons here, the rat may have entered when the door was opened,” Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar said.

As the patient is too critical to notice, nurses treated the the wound and informed the ophthalmologist to check the eye, added Pednekar.

It is worth mentioning that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which is struggling to maintain necessary hygiene at the hospitals, has spent over Rs.2 crores annually for maintaining social media handles for PR and image boosting.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: One Dilshad caught breaking idols in Hindu temple in Kannauj, accomplice Umar says they were instructed to do so

OpIndia Staff -
Kannauj Police superintend Dr Arvind Kumar informed that a case will be filed under NSA against the main accused and others.
News Reports

Coronavirus: Health Ministry issues advisory to Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh on Delta Plus variant

OpIndia Staff -
Delta Plus variant has been detected in samples collected from Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, which is a cause of concern.

Rana Ayyub tells Harvard University students how to speak ‘truth to power’, after spreading fake news over Ghaziabad fake hate crime

News Reports Jinit Jain -
Rana Ayyub interacted with the students of Harvard University over challenges facing journalism and 'speaking truth to power'.

Mamata Banerjee, after promising monthly stipends for women, faces ‘financial shortage’ in keeping her poll promise

Politics OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal government might have to cut down on fund allocation to other Departments to keep Lakshmi Bhandar scheme afloat.

Uttar Pradesh: Forced mass religious conversion accused Mohammad Umar Gautam was felicitated by AMU alumni for ‘spreading Islam’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Umar Gautam and his associated at the Islamic Dawah Centre(IDC) preyed on vulnerable and poor people, those with listening and speaking disabilities, and converted them to Islam

The MVA report card: Maharashtra government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic

OpIndia Explains Akshita Bhadauria -
10-min read: As the Maha Vikas Aghadi struggles to keep itself afloat, here's a snapshot on the Maharashtra government's handling of the pandemic.

Recently Popular

Media

Ravish Kumar appears massively frustrated as India administers 85 lakh COVID vaccines in single day, this is why he does not make sense

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar goes on a ranting spree to hate on PM Modi by camouflaging propaganda as 'criticism' over COVID-19 vaccination
Read more
Cricket

How Venkatesh Prasad is winning hearts with his ‘Sanghi’ posts, one tweet at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Venkatesh Prasad demonstrated the Surya Namaskar for his followers, performed in deference to the Sun God.
Read more
News Reports

Oxfam says reporting rape cases harms black and marginalised people, blames ‘privileged white women’ for root causes of sexual violence

OpIndia Staff -
Oxfam says that fighting against sexual assault legitimises criminal punishment, which harms black and other marginalised people
Read more
News Reports

After MC Kode, Vastavik Muhfaad abuses Lord Krishna while dissing another rapper, songs laced with expletives and drug promotion

OpIndia Staff -
In another ‘high on abuses’ song, Muhfaad refers to Hindu gods Ram and Sita in a similar depreciative manner.
Read more
News Reports

After being slammed by Bombay HC for lack of evidence, Mumbai police names Arnab Goswami as an accused in second TRP chargesheet

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV had submitted before Bombay HC that Mumbai Police have deliberately not named Arnab Goswami in charge sheet to keep the investigation open
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,366FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com