Amidst the deteriorating security condition in Afghanistan following the month-long offensive by Islamist outfit Taliban, Afghan students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have requested the Indian government to extend their visas.

While speaking about the matter to ANI, an Afghan student named Jalal-ud-din said, “My visa will expire next month. My request is to extend my visa for the long term. I don’t have any option. Other students from Afghan also facing the same problem.”

The same issue of security threat at the hands of the Taliban was also flagged by another student named Ali Asghar. While expressing fear about the future of women and religious minorities, the JNU student said, “I’m part of a minority community in Afghanistan. I am from Bamyan province. It was the most peaceful & safe province. Today I heard that they (Taliban) took control of my province. I am worried about the future of minorities and women.”

Other than Afghan students in JNU, even Afghan nationals who have been living in India have expressed their concerns over their country falling to Taliban.

Some of the Afghan nationals living in India are either on student or medical visa or have fled the country earlier and applied for refugee status.

Taliban takes over Afghanistan, government surrenders

After a month-long offensive against the Afghan army, terrorists associated with the Islamist outfit Taliban finally reached the gates of Kabul on Sunday (August 15). In a statement, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that the terrorists intended to enter Kabul in a peaceful way without force or war. He added, “The Islamic Emirate instructs all its forces to stand at the gates of Kabul, not to try to enter the city. Also, until the completion of the transition process, the security of Kabul city is referred to the other side, which must be maintained.”

Reportedly, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will become the new president of Afghanistan under the Taliban regime after the Afghanistan Government surrendered to the Islamic terrorists. Earlier, a Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar had made their way to the presidential palace after entering Kabul. However, some reports indicate that Ali Ahmad Jalali, former Afghan Interior Minister, will head the new transitional government in Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani was expected to relinquish power after talks with the Taliban. He has finally resigned earlier in the day and Ali Ahamd Jalali was appointed interim chief.