Friday, August 27, 2021
Mumbai Police initiates probe against Amitabh Bachchan bodyguard after allegations of him earning 1.5 crores a year

Amitabh Bachchan's bodyguard Jitendra Shinde transferred for earning Rs 1.5 crore a year/ Image Source: FPJ
Amitabh Bachchan’s police bodyguard Jitendra Shinde has been transferred over allegations of him earning Rs 1.5 crore per year surfaced online.

According to the reports, the Mumbai Police department has initiated a departmental inquiry after allegations rose against constable Jitendra Shinde, claiming that he has an annual income of over 1.5 crores.

The Mumbai Police is probing to establish whether Shinde received such money from Big B or some other sources. Shinde has been posted as Bachchan’s bodyguard for several years now.

Reportedly, Jitendra Shinde informed the police officials that he runs a security agency that provides personal bodyguards to other celebrities and renowned personalities. Shinde claimed that his wife runs the agency in her name and that Amitabh Bachchan did not pay him Rs 1.5 crore.

Jitendra Shinde has been deployed in Amitabh Bachchan’s security since 2015, as per reports. Amitabh Bachchan is granted X-grade security with two constables always posted with him, one of which was Jitendra. As per Mumbai Police, police officials cannot be deployed in one place for more than five years.

Following the controversy, Jitendra Shinde has been transferred to a police station in South Mumbai.

