Thursday, August 26, 2021
HomeNews ReportsCBI registers nine cases related to post-poll violence in West Bengal, in the process...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

CBI registers nine cases related to post-poll violence in West Bengal, in the process of registering more

All four special teams of CBI entrusted with examining the incidents of West Bengal post-poll violence have relocated from Kolkata to the places where the violence took place

OpIndia Staff
CBI registers nine cases related to post-poll violence in West Bengal
96

Following the Calcutta High Court’s order, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun probing the West Bengal post-poll violence and so far registered nine cases in the matter, reports news agency ANI. Reports suggest that CBI is in the process of registering more such cases.

All four special teams of the central investigating agency entrusted with examining the incidents of violent crimes, perpetrated by TMC goons in West Bengal in the backdrop of a sweeping victory for the ruling Trinamool Congress, have relocated from Kolkata to the places where the incidents of violence took place.

High Court hands over the West Bengal post-poll violence case to the CBI

The CBI has taken over the investigations on the orders of a five-judge panel of the Calcutta High Court, which on August 19, tasked the agency with a court-monitored probe into the innumerable murder and rape instances reported during West Bengal’s post-poll rioting which occurred in the aftermath of West Bengal Assembly elections in the month of May 2021.

The court had observed that the fact-finding report of the NHRC committee had exposed the police inaction, and hence the matter required independent investigation.

Pointing out at the state police apathy, working at the behest of WB CM Mamata Banerjee, the High Court noted that the registration of cases and investigation against the workers of the ruling TMC was slow, and in a number of cases, FIRs were registered only after the committee pointed out those. The court also noted that in over 60% of the cases, no FIR was filed by the police.

High Court constitutes SIT to look into other criminal cases related to post-poll violence

The high court also directed the state government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the cases related to violence.

The SIT will be comprised of three IPS officers, Suman Bala Sahoo, Soumen Mitra and Ranbir Kumar, reported Bar and Bench. A report by Live Law states that the court has also directed the West Bengal state government to immediately process the compensation for the victims of the post-poll violence. The court also rejected state government allegations of bias against the NHRC.

The CBI and the SIT have to submit their reports within six weeks.

The bench had previously ordered the chairman of the National Human Rights Commission to form an inquiry group to look into allegations of human rights abuses during the post-election violence. The panel found in its report that the state’s current status is a manifestation of “Law of the Ruler” rather than “Rule of Law.” It goes on to say that victims’ lack of trust in the government is palpable. The statutory body added that a list of 57 complaints related to women was received from the National Women Commission.

Despite the victims’ testimonies about the savagery committed on them by the TMC goons, the Mamata Banerjee government had resisted the NHRC findings and questioned its neutrality.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
570,753FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com