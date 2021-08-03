Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Domestic violence case filed against Yo Yo Honey Singh by his wife, court issues notice

The Tis Hazari Court has issued notice to him and sought Yo Yo Honey Singh's response over it by August 28.

OpIndia Staff
Yo Yo Honey Singh and his wife in good times (Image via DNA India)
Wife of Bollywood actor and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has filed a case of domestic violence against him.

As per initial reports, Shalini Talwar, wife of Yo Yo Honey Singh (real name Hirdesh Singh), has filed a case against him under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act in Delhi. The Tis Hazari Court has issued notice to him and sought his response over it by August 28.

In 2014, Yo Yo Honey Singh introduced his wife on a reality show Rawstar.

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s battle with drugs

Known for his raps and Punjabi music, the rapper-cum-star singer has a long history of alcohol abuse. In 2016, in an interview, Honey Singh revealed his addiction problem that led to his absence from the industry for 18-months. When he disappeared without any information, there were rumors that he was lodged in a rehab center for his drug problem.

In his interview with Times of India, he denied those allegations but said that he was getting treatment for alcohol abuse. He admitted that he has bipolar disorder and is an alcoholic with a mental illness took a toll on his mental and physical health. He said, “I must confess that I was bipolar and an alcoholic, which aggravated the condition.”

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

