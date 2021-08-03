Wife of Bollywood actor and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has filed a case of domestic violence against him.

Case filed against Bollywood singer & actor 'Yo Yo Honey Singh (Hirdesh Singh) by his wife Shalini Talwar under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has issued notice to the singer and sought his response over it



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/dvGQ0QOQZD — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

As per initial reports, Shalini Talwar, wife of Yo Yo Honey Singh (real name Hirdesh Singh), has filed a case against him under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act in Delhi. The Tis Hazari Court has issued notice to him and sought his response over it by August 28.

In 2014, Yo Yo Honey Singh introduced his wife on a reality show Rawstar.

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s battle with drugs

Known for his raps and Punjabi music, the rapper-cum-star singer has a long history of alcohol abuse. In 2016, in an interview, Honey Singh revealed his addiction problem that led to his absence from the industry for 18-months. When he disappeared without any information, there were rumors that he was lodged in a rehab center for his drug problem.

In his interview with Times of India, he denied those allegations but said that he was getting treatment for alcohol abuse. He admitted that he has bipolar disorder and is an alcoholic with a mental illness took a toll on his mental and physical health. He said, “I must confess that I was bipolar and an alcoholic, which aggravated the condition.”