Images from the last rites of BJP worker Avijit Sarkar, who was brutally murdered by the TMC goons during post-poll violence, were shared on the social media platform Twitter on Sunday. A dog was also seen in the pictures, the pet dog of Avijit which he had referred to in his video before his death.

Poignant visuals from the sharadh of brutally assassinated BJP worker Avijit Sarkar.



The dog refuses to leave the site of the last rite of the departed soul of avid animal lover Avijit Da.@keyakahe @CharuPragya @The_NehaJoshi pic.twitter.com/yf662GvNNQ — Pratyush Singh🇮🇳 (@PratyushWB) September 12, 2021

According to Bengal BJP worker Pratyush Singh, the dog refuses to leave the site of the last rites of Avijit Sarkar.

On May 2, BJP worker Avijit Sarkar took to Facebook to narrate the violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons. The video got uploaded just hours before he was lynched to death by the miscreants. “I don’t know how to come live (on Facebook). They hurled bombs right in front of my eyes and vandalized my house and the party office. My only mistake is that I am a BJP worker,” he said in the video.

Then he also pointed towards his dog and lamented, “I had brought her from Sealdah. She had given birth to some puppies. They slaughtered the puppies mercilessly.” The BJP worker had broken down into tears and said that the attack took place in Ward no. 30 in the Beleghata neighbourhood in Kolkata under the supervision of TMC leaders Paresh Paul and Swapan Samandar. Sarkar recounted that his puppies were also hacked to death by the accused.

Later, Avijit Sarkar was dragged outside of his home, brutally assaulted, and strangled with a cable TV wire. His dead body was discovered at some distance from his house.