Sunday, September 12, 2021
HomeNews ReportsAvijit’s dog refuses to leave him: Images from the last rites of late BJP...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Avijit’s dog refuses to leave him: Images from the last rites of late BJP Worker Avijit Sarkar surface on Twitter

Avijit Sarkar was a kind-hearted man who loved stray dogs

OpIndia Staff
Images from the last rites of late BJP Worker Avijit Sarkar surface on Twitter
Image Credit: Pratyush Singh/Twitter
10

Images from the last rites of BJP worker Avijit Sarkar, who was brutally murdered by the TMC goons during post-poll violence, were shared on the social media platform Twitter on Sunday. A dog was also seen in the pictures, the pet dog of Avijit which he had referred to in his video before his death.

According to Bengal BJP worker Pratyush Singh, the dog refuses to leave the site of the last rites of Avijit Sarkar.

On May 2, BJP worker Avijit Sarkar took to Facebook to narrate the violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons. The video got uploaded just hours before he was lynched to death by the miscreants. “I don’t know how to come live (on Facebook). They hurled bombs right in front of my eyes and vandalized my house and the party office. My only mistake is that I am a BJP worker,” he said in the video.

Then he also pointed towards his dog and lamented, “I had brought her from Sealdah. She had given birth to some puppies. They slaughtered the puppies mercilessly.” The BJP worker had broken down into tears and said that the attack took place in Ward no. 30 in the Beleghata neighbourhood in Kolkata under the supervision of TMC leaders Paresh Paul and Swapan Samandar. Sarkar recounted that his puppies were also hacked to death by the accused.

Later, Avijit Sarkar was dragged outside of his home, brutally assaulted, and strangled with a cable TV wire. His dead body was discovered at some distance from his house.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
575,781FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com