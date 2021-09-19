OSD to Rajasthan CM Gehlot ‘resigns’ after his tweet amid Punjab political crisis sparks controversy

Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Lokesh Sharma has ‘offered resignation’ after a tweet by him amid the Punjab political storm sparked controversy. On Saturday, amid reports of former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh deciding to step down, Sharma took to Twitter to post a couplet in Hindi.

मजबूत को मजबूर, मामूली को मग़रूर किया जाए…

बाड़ ही खेत को खाए, उस फसल को कौन बचाए !! — Lokesh Sharma (@_lokeshsharma) September 18, 2021

Sharma tweeted that a strong person is made helpless and an ordinary person is made arrogant. When fence itself is destroying the crop, who can save such a crop? Essentially, without mentioning anyone’s names, Sharma said that those who are tasked with protecting things, the top leadership, themselves are destroying things.

This tweet triggered controversy on Twitter, considering there is a political tussle even in Rajasthan Congress with Gehlot camp vs Sachin Pilot camp, the way things stand in Punjab with multiple players playing the power play.

Congress workers demanded Sharma’s resignation after this particular tweet.

So it's confirmed that Congress party is also going for a change in leadership in Rajasthan.



CM Ashok Gehlot's OSD is saying this about Congress high command, will there be any action?? @ajaymaken @KaunSandeep @njalva #RajasthanNews https://t.co/Lfcj5zT5gN — Sunil Bishnoi (@SM_Bishnoi) September 18, 2021

Many even speculated that similar fate awaits Rajasthan as well.

However, within hours of the tweet, Sharma has ‘offered to resign’.

Lokesh Sharma’s letter of resignation (courtesy @ani on Twitter)

As tweeted by news agency ANI, Sharma, in a letter said that his tweet has been given a political colour and being associated with Punjab politics. He said that he has been active on Twitter since 2010 and he has never tweeted anything that goes against the party line. He further said that ever since he became the OSD, he has never tweeted any thing political and has always talked about the government policies. However, since his tweet seems to have hurt the sentiments, he has offered to resign from his post and asked Gehlot to take the final call on it.

Punjab crisis

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as he said he was being constantly humiliated by the party. Amid the crisis, Congress leaders gathered together to decide on the new Chief Minister of Punjab. Speculations include Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Jhakhar, Ambika Soni and Vijay Inder Singla amongst others. A meeting will be held on Sunday to decide on the new chief minister of Punjab.