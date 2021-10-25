NCB has initiated a vigilance inquiry against Sameer Wankhede after extortion charges were levelled against him.

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik had earlier called for a SIT probe into the Aryan Khan drug bust case and informed that he would meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on the matter.

Malik had called for the SIT probe after an independent witness in the case, Prabhakar Sail, claimed that NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede who led the arrest of Aryan Khan in the drug bust case demanded Rs. 8 crore for the release of Aryan Khan.

Prabhakar Sail stoked a massive controversy recently when he made extortion allegations against the NCB in connection to the cruise rave party drug bust case. He had claimed that NCB demanded Rs. 25 crore from Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan and Rs. 8 crore out of the 25 crore was to be paid to the NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Malik had also said that an organized crime was being carried on in the city. He said, “Two cases are open and not even one arrest has been made in a year. People were being called and money was being collected from them. False cases were being raised. If probed, there will be more revelations. We will demand CM for this SIT probe.”

Nawab Malik had also alleged that Sameer Wankhede was involved in “extortion and terrorising the Mumbai film industry”.