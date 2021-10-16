The Telangana police on Friday arrested four brothers for allegedly killing an NRI businessman named Hamed Bin Ali Zubaidi who was stabbed to death at Chandrayangutta locality of the Old City of Hyderabad on Wednesday. Zubaidi was originally a native of Salala Barkas in Hyderabad settled in Dubai.

The arrested persons are Rayees Jabri (23), Adil Jabri (32), Syeed Saleh Jabri (29) and Saad Bin Saleh Jabri (34) and all of them are residents of Chandrayangutta.

But what prime accused Rayees Jabri revealed to police the reasons this murder is quite shocking. Rayees Jabri told the police that Zubaidi spoiled his life as he was caught and arrested in a gold smuggling case and his passport was also impounded.

Rayees Jabri and the deceased used to work together in Dubai. In 2019, when Rayees was returning to India from Dubai, deceased Zubaidi gave him a bag containing gold, allegedly without informing him. As he landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, he was arrested by Central Excise and Customs along with 1 kg of smuggled gold. He was arrested and his passport was also seized.

At that time the deceased had promised all support to him and his family including employment to family, cost of the legal fight of the case and return of his passport. But, later on, Zubaidi settled in Dubai and refused to help him. Rayees told the police that even after three years he could neither get his passport back nor Zubaidi helped him.

“Zubaidi promised Jabri and his family that he will provide employment to him and also take care of the case booked against him and further release the passport. But even after three years, neither did he get the passport released nor provide employment or any help. Zubaidi refused to help in the smuggling case,” Dr. Gajarao Bhupal, DCP of South Zone, Hyderabad City told the media.

Meanwhile, the deceased had come to his native place. On getting the information, Jabri brothers on October 13 morning visited Zubaidi at his residence. Zubaidi further refused to help and even allegedly humiliated them. After this, they decided to teach him a lesson and on the evening of the same day, they dragged Zubaidi from his car and stabbed him to death when he was driving on Hashamabad main road. He died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

During the arrest, the police also seized two bikes, two knives and four mobile phones used in the crime.